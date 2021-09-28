Diego Luna revealed that Star Wars: Andor has wrapped up filming. Luna isn't just starring in the 12-episode series; he's also acting as an Executive Producer. Most exciting of all, he also told Deadline that "You'll definitely see some familiar faces" in the upcoming prequel. But he was sparse with the details, especially since he doesn't want to "ruin the ending" for audiences.

Since most Star Wars fans have seen Rogue One and know that pretty much everyone dies in the canon ending - including Luna's character Cassian - there doesn't seem like very much to spoil. But based on the canon, it's highly likely that Jyn (Felicity Jones) and K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) could be some of the familiar faces that Luna is alluding to.

We already know that Forest Whitaker will be reprising his role of Saw Gerrera for the upcoming Disney+ series, and it would be logical to assume someone like Jimmy Smits' Bail Organa will also reprise his role, given his character's involvement in the Rebellion.

It would also make sense to see Donnie Yen reprise his role as Chirrut Îmwe or Riz Ahmed play Bodhi Rook again. Regardless, any Star Wars fan - from the casual Rogue One lovers who want to know what led to the mission to the diehard fans who want to see the story faithfully brought to life on the small screen - will find something to enjoy.

Luna dropped the news while in the process of promoting a completely different TV program that he is intimately involved with. It's called Pan Y Circo (which is Spanish for "bread and circus"). It's a series about having a meal and in-depth discussions, especially on difficult topics like racism, immigration, and the toll that Covid 19 has taken on the world.

Fans can expect Andor to premiere sometime in 2022. The new season of Pan Y Circo premieres October 8 on Amazon Prime Video.

