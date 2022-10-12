Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.After the Empire’s victory in the Clone Wars, they began expanding all over the universe to bring their idea of order to all the galaxies in their reach. Whenever a colonizing society begins to expand and force its will on native civilizations, their security forces always start by restricting movement and resources. But the further they spread, the fewer resources they have to maintain their Empire. In Andor, we can see the consequences of over a decade of this expansion and reallocation of resources as holes in their security and resources are being exploited by Cassian (Diego Luna) and the crew he’s joined.

Living In Poverty Under The Empire

The majority of people are living mostly in poverty unless they are directly serving the Empire. The labor class makes just enough money to keep surviving as long as they keep working. If there is any need to care for an elderly or sick family member who can’t work, then the laborer in the family has to share the income that’s barely enough for one person to survive on. In the densely populated areas the labor class lives on Ferrix, food is cheaply produced and scarce. Health care is as basic as it needs to be and a lot of people go without if they can’t afford it. More than a decade of living in these conditions have made the people desperate under the Empire’s rule.

Poverty always brings with it crime and addiction, especially if there’s corruption in the security forces. In the first episode, we see a prime example of this with the two Corpos that assault Cassian. The two of them are in an expensive brothel having drinks on duty. Half drunk, they follow Cassian to try and mug him. When the younger Corpo dies, Officer Kravas (Lee Boardman) tries to get Cassian to go along with a cover-up so no one gets in trouble for the dead Corpo. Since Cassian can’t risk being identified, he’s driven to shoot the other Corpo. Because of the conditions Cassian is living under, he has to keep his identity secret, leaving him with no other choice but to kill the other Corpo and run.

A Lack of Resources Creates a Black Market

The resources from the planets that the Empire takes over get used up, leaving very little for the native populations. The resources and technology they’re allowed to keep are used until they are broken down beyond repair. Along with their resources being taken by the Empire, heavy restrictions and surveillance are placed on society to keep the people regulated. The lack of resources and the heavy surveillance are what bring the need for a black market. These restrictions usually cut people off from vital resources, so they turn to illegal means of getting what they need. Cassian’s friend Bix (Adria Arjona) is his contact for buying or selling stolen items on the black market, and it’s how he’s introduced to Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård). As Luthen is arriving at Ferrix, a man riding the shuttle tells him that “If you can’t find it here, it’s not worth finding”, implying that anything can be bought here on the black market. If not for their interactions with the black market, Luthen would have never found Cassian.

The security forces upholding these restrictions are often given so much power and latitude to use it as they see fit that it’s almost impossible for them not to be corrupted. Subordinates of Chief Hyne (Rupert Vansittart) disagree with his decision to sweep the two Corpos murders under the rug. Sargent Linus Mosk (Alex Ferns) goes as far as to call it a “dereliction of duty” as they plan to take action against the wishes of their superior. When Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) has his crew traveling to Ferrix, he justifies their insubordination even further by claiming that “sometimes doing nothing can be the greatest risk of all”, pointing the finger at Chief Hyne as to why they have to take these drastic actions. When his attempt to capture Cassian goes terribly wrong, Syril gets every security officer involved fired and the Empire takes full control over security in their sector. Just like Officer Kravas when Cassian was holding the gun, Syril crumbled under his defeat falsely believing his power would insulate him from consequences, and he lost everything in the process.

Being a Part of the Empire Means No Privacy

The people living under the Empire are forced to give up their privacy in the name of security. The Empire basically owns and manufactures all the technological gadgets spread through the universe, and there are certain ways that they use these devices to surveil everyone. When Cassian brings a comm device to his meeting with Luthen, Luthen tells him “Rule number one, never carry anything you don't control” because the Corpos tracked that device to find them. When Cassian meets the team for the robbery, Nemik (Alex Lawther) talks about a device used for tracking that isn’t giving off a signal or connected to a network. To Nemik, using these antique devices is an expression of freedom from the Empire. This goes to show just how much control the Empire has over its people that they often don’t know exist. Much like modern-day governments tapping cell phones and monitoring social media, almost every move that the Empire's inhabitants make is able to be scrutinized by authorities.

As the Empire spreads through the galaxy, its resources and troops have to be spread around as well. Each new planet they conquer requires them to leave behind laborers to build imperial infrastructure and soldiers to maintain their control over the native populations. Because there are only so many soldiers and laborers working for the empire, their ranks are thinly spread out and growing thinner with each newly conquered planet. In Andor, as the Empire is taking over Ferrix from the corporate security forces, Lieutenant Supervisor Blevin (Ben Bailey Smith) tells Captain Tigo (Wilf Scolding) that they’ll take over a hotel for their headquarters and that he wants it up and running before his next report is due. This means leaving stormtroopers, weapons, food, technology, and other resources on this newly acquired planet. When their resources are spread to the point that they don’t have enough to leave on every planet to control it, rebellions begin to exploit those gaps in security. That is where Cassian and Luthen are working in the series right now. Luthen has a team working in the highlands of Aldhani preparing to rob the Empire to exploit the disloyalty of Imperial Lieutenant Gorn (Sule Rimi), and Cassian has been recruited to help.