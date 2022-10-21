Volumes 2 and 3 are expected to release later in the fall.

Star Wars: Andor has taken fans by storm and rightfully so, it is easily one of the best properties in the entire franchise. Part of what works so well is the amazing score by Nicholas Britell that takes us on a journey with Diego Luna's Cassian Andor. It has been such a joy to listen to how Britell has scored the show that it is no surprise that fans have been waiting for this to drop!

Right now, Andor: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4) (Original Score) will give fans the score of the first four episodes of the hit Disney+ series, with a second volume titled Andor: Volume 2 (Original Score) on November 4 and Andor: Volume 3 (Original Score) dropping on December 2.

Britell said of the release:

“I feel incredibly grateful to Tony Gilroy and Lucasfilm for giving me this opportunity and entrusting me with creating the score for “Andor.” Working with Tony on this epic series has been profoundly inspiring. Having grown up as a huge fan of the Star Wars galaxy, it's been a thrilling and actually quite emotional experience to become a part of this universe. I’ve tried to create a musical landscape that feels authentic and integral to the story. Tony and I explored every nuance - from crafting the on-camera music, to creating the ever-evolving score, to imagining each episode’s unique variations on the theme. I am truly excited to be releasing this Volume 1 of the original music to “Andor,” representing the soundtrack from Episodes 1 thru 4. More to come!”

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Andor' Using Real Locations Makes the Show's Direction More Dynamic

And creator Tony Gilroy had nothing but praise for the score, saying:

"How lucky am I? I had Nicholas Britell score my show. The best part? We needed seven hours of music and Nick lives in my neighborhood, so for the past two years, I've been biking to the studio and pretending to work when what I've really been doing is recharging my soul. Does it lessen the achievement if I say how much fun we had doing it? Or how humbled we were by the enormity? Or how much we learned? I hope not, cause we're gonna have to try it all over again next year."

The track listing for the first volume is as follows:

1. Andor (Main Title Theme) - Episode 1 2. WE BEGIN (Time Grappler) 3. Niamos! (Morlana Club Mix) 4. Morlana Drop 5. Pre-Mor Shakedown 6. B2 7. Rix Road 8. Bix Caleen 9. Kenari Council 10. Bix Has a Secret 11. Kenari Male Wanted for Questioning 12. The Cassian Way 13. Andor (Main Title Theme) - Episode 2 14. End of Day 15. Who Else Knows? 16. Luthen Rael 17. The Kenari War Cry 18. The Night Before 19. Pilgrim 20. Andor (Main Title Theme) - Episode 3 21. Mirror 22. Corpos 23. In Their House / Who Are You? 24. The Reckoning 25. Past / Present Suite 26. Andor (Main Title Theme) - Episode 4 27. I Came for You 28. ISB 29. Blue Kyber 30. Where's My Starpath Unit? 31. Luthen of Coruscant 32. Syril Suite 33. Mon Mothma 34. END OF DAY (Time Grappler)

You can listen to the score on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and more!