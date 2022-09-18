It's a very cool thing when fans in other parts of the world can hear the primary actors in a project, and that is exactly what will be happening with Disney+'s Andor. Both stars of the series Diego Luna and Adria Arjona provided the Spanish dub for their characters in the Star Wars prequel series. Andor premieres later this week on Disney+ with its first three episodes.

With Luna being from Mexico and Arjona being from Puerto Rico, both actors recorded their dialogue in Spanish. Luna made the announcement last week at the show's panel at Disney's D23 convention. Both actors beamed with pride on stage announcing the news, with Luna in particular stating his appreciation for the Latin American fanbase. The star claimed these fans were "with them in the entire process."

Luna is reprising his role from the 2016 prequel film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Andor is a prequel to that film, showing the character's draw to the ambition and dedication to the Rebellion. Arjona is portraying a new character called Bix Caleen. Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach hold supporting roles in the series. Genevieve O'Reilly and Forest Whitaker reprise their roles of Mon Mothma and Saw Gerrera from Rogue One respectively. Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, is the showrunner.

Image via Disney+

Early reactions to Andor have praised the prequel series, calling it "complex and mature." One of the biggest criticisms heaved at Star Wars projects as of late has been their lack of exploring parts of the galaxy far, far away without Jedis, lightsabers, and the Dark Side. Based on the critics' reactions, fans who have held these negative sentiments should be extremely pleased with the grounded and gritty nature of Andor.

Andor is the fourth live action Star Wars show to premiere on Disney+. The Mandalorian helped to usher in the Mouse House's streaming service, airing its first episode the day the streamer launched. The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi have since premiered. There are also several shows in development, from Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson to The Acolyte, which stars Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, Manny Jacinto, Lee Jung-Jae and Charlie Barnett. Additonally, a third season of The Mandalorian is set to premiere next year.

Andor will premiere on Disney+ this Wednesday (September 21) with its first three episodes. New episodes will then release weekly until mid-November.