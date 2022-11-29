Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor.

Nearly a week later, the first season finale of Andor is still making the rounds all over the internet. Among praise and criticism, the new Star Wars series is regarded by many as the most grounded work the franchise has ever produced, tackling important topics for our current world such as the rise of fascism, authoritarian regimes, rebellion, and many others. For some, though, it seems Andor may have been a little too grounded, with simple elements in production design and storytelling — like bricks and screws — being enough to pull them out of the immersion one is allegedly supposed to experience when watching something. That's one demanding suspension of disbelief, if you ask us, but to each their own.

Indeed, it may seem strange sometimes to see things we are so familiar with in such an unusual context like sci-fi movies and series. Still, Andor is hardly the first time Star Wars has used real-world stuff onscreen. Even bricks have also appeared before, mind you, and in Andor, they are actually integral to the story, so they kind of have to be there — the whole culture of a planet is based around them. Besides, one of the best aspects of the franchise is exactly when it gets real-world stuff and builds weird versions for its own universe. That said, let's see what mundane things Andor has made canon, shall we?

RELATED: Diego Luna Talks 'Andor’ Season Finale & How Season 2 Will Affect 'Rogue One' [Exclusive]

Bricks

Image via Disney+

Bricks are a huge part of Andor. Really, really important. When a citizen of Ferrix dies, they are burned, and their ashes are used to make a brick that will help to further build houses or other establishments. It's a beautiful metaphor of how those who came before are the foundation for what we have today, and Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw) becoming one herself after passing is what triggers the whole showdown at Rix Road in the season finale. And that is not the first time they appear in Star Wars, either. The idea of civilizations piling large blocks of stone and minerals to build shelter was first introduced in A New Hope, in the ziggurat that serves as the Rebel base in Yavin 4, and goes so far as the citadel in Kijimi in The Rise of Skywalker. As for screws, Rey (Daisy Ridley) built her iconic staff using a few, as a poster for The Force Awakens reveals.

Bell Towers

Image via Disney+

Speaking of bricks and their narrative importance in establishing the culture of Ferrix, another fun element immediately jumps to mind: bell towers. Ever since the first trailer, Andor has teased that day-to-day life on that planet is as grounded and mundane as it could be, and few things mark the idea of a life devoted to work as a bell tower. Although we don't know exactly how long a day lasts on Ferrix, it's safe to say it should be around 24 hours, and the marking of time by the ringing of a bell is a traditional way of letting everyone know at once when service begins and ends. In Andor, though, there's no bell, but an anvil that resonates every time the so-called Anvil Guy hits it with his hammers.

Instant (Blue) Noodles

Image via Disney+

Who has never had those for lunch while sitting at their desk at work? We all have urgent things to do sometimes, no judgment! The same goes for the Preox-Morlana security team, who were eating blue instant noodles at their workstations in the first episodes. Unfortunately, now that Pre-Mor works under the Empire's authority, lunch hour is bound to get even shorter.

Cereal (With Blue Milk, Of Course)

Image via Disney+

After Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) fails to capture Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in the first arc of the series, Pre-Mor's authority on Ferrix is turned over to the Empire, and Syril loses his job. He is forced to go back to his mother Eedy's (Kathryn Hunter) house in Coruscant. There, every morning he eats a bowl of cereal with blue milk for breakfast. Milk with different colors is a staple of Star Wars, being present in Rogue One and a green variant in The Last Jedi, but cereal made its debut in Andor. Syril is living every millennial's nightmare, and the cereal works almost as a symbol of how childish is the treatment his mother gives him

Sex (or the Morning After)

Image via Disney+

Oh, yes, Andor is not regarded as the most "adult" Star Wars show for nothing. In the first arc, Bix Calleen (Adria Arjona) pays a late-night visit to her boyfriend Timm Karlo (James McArdle), and the two share a moment as they try to forget about Cassian's schemes on the previous day. The deed itself is not shown onscreen, of course, but the day after is pretty much what it actually looks like. Sex was already implied to exist in this universe, especially given that people have children — as far as we know, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) is the only case of immaculate conception in the franchise. Also, speaking of bodily necessities, peeing is also first referenced in Andor, when Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) and Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu) hide from Imperial patrols shortly before the Aldhani operation begins.

Sex Work

Image via Disney+

This isn't the first time the oldest profession in the world (this and those far, far away) is implied in Star Wars, but now it's confirmed. Right in the first episode, as Cassian navigates the streets of Morlana One, many sex workers are literally on display in bubble-shaped windows. Not only that, but the place he goes to in search of his long-lost sister is a nightclub that also operates as a brothel, with workers being offered to him and other clients in the first scene.

"Venice Beach" (aka Niamos)

Image via Disney+

Yep, you read that right: Star Wars has its own version of Venice Beach. The Aldhani operation may have been successful, but Cassian had a lot of trouble processing events like Nemik's (Alex Lawther) death and Skeen's (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) betrayal, so he takes his cut of the money and vanishes to Niamos, a planet known for its beaches and vibes — it even has its own trendy club tune, courtesy of composer Nicholas Britell. Unfortunately, the place is also under Imperial authority, and Cassian ends up arrested for looking suspicious. Lucky for everybody, that doesn't happen in the real Venice Beach.

Antiquing

Image via Disney+

Admit it: every time Luthen Rael's (Stellan Skarsgard) antique shop appeared, we all tried to identify new Easter eggs. The place was heaven for those of us who like to brag about finding hidden details, and even showrunner Tony Gilroy himself was surprised by how many of those were sneaked in there. Star Wars had many variations of antiquing introduced before, especially junk shops like Watto's in Tatooine in The Phantom Menace. Even archeology is canon, having appeared in the awesome Doctor Aphra comics by Marvel. Proper antique shops, though, made their Andor debut as the hideout and meeting point of rebel leaders run by Luthen and his assistant, Kleya (Elizabeth Dulau).

Marching Bands

Image via Disney+

A traditional part of growing up attending school or being part of local clubs and organizations, marching bands made their debut in Andor, as well. Music groups have already existed, two of the most famous being Figrin D'An and the Modal Nodes, from A New Hope, and The Max Rebo Band, from Return of the Jedi, but regular people playing instruments was a first here. The Daughters of Ferrix, a local institution of Ferrix residents once led by Maarva, has its own marching band, which served to strengthen the sense of community among the locals.

The Gold Plates of the James Webb Telescope

Image via Disney+

In the first season post-credits scene, it's finally revealed what the prisoners in Narkina 5 were really building. Little spider robots are seen patching the six-armed parts built in the Imperial prison over a huge metal surface on the Death Star dish. These pieces are what apparently hold big golden plates together, as they are laid in a similar pattern as used by the James Webb Telescope. In our world, gold was chosen because of its ability to reflect infrared light. In Star Wars, it would likely have something to do with the kyber-crystal-powered super laser of the planet-killing weapon.

Season 1 of Andor is now available to stream on Disney+.