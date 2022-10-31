Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor.

Star Wars has always been dystopian in nature. However, the magic of the Force, Sith, and Jedi has conveniently detracted away from the oppressive political implications of the Empire and First Order. What Rogue One and now Andor do is reframe this universe through the perspective of those without any Force powers. Andor especially takes us through the day-to-day lives of the “normal” people on both the Imperial and Rebel sides. Specifically, the series shows us how incredibly mundane and bureaucratic the universe has become thanks to the Empire. Through the primary protagonist of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and one of its antagonists Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), Andor explores the psychological toll and dehumanization that takes place under a dystopian, oppressive government such as the Empire.

In Episode 8 of Andor, Star Wars leans into its sci-fi side by delving deeper into the dystopian universe ruled by the Empire. Cassian’s specific storyline focuses on his time on Narkina 5, a kind of penal colony where the Empire sends its prisoners to work as factory laborers. Under his new “boss” Kino Loy (Andy Serkis), Cassian confronts dystopia head-on. Kino is only concerned about the efficiency of his team in producing a number of machine parts for the Empire. He has his own sentence hanging over his head, and the only purpose of his life on Narkina 5 is the production of these machines. And Kino’s crew isn’t the only team racing to complete these products, as everyone on Narkina 5 is in competition with one another.

'Andor's Biggest Themes Are in Another George Lucas Movie

This focus on labor and production under the oppressive regime of a dystopian government can be found in another George Lucas property, THX 1138. The film presents a world in which humans are deprived of all their humanity and reduced only to their function and utility. Police robots enforce humanity's compliance, while mandatory drugs suppress people’s feelings and longing for the things that make them human, such as love and community.

THX 1138 showcases the psychological effects of a dystopian society on human beings, and Andor follows through with similar themes. As much as the Empire wants to exploit its subjects for labor, they do so by completely crushing the humanity and hope out of people like Cassian Andor. When Cassian first arrives on Narkina 5, the Imperial officers dictate his every move. Already, Andor is being treated more like a machine than a person. His disheveled hair and blank expressions after each day of labor further add to his dehumanization. However, he is in much better shape compared to one of the other members of his team, who seemingly kills himself by falling over the boundary of his cell and onto the electrocuted floor. This episode’s focus on the prison-factory system showcases the dehumanization that can take place in a dystopian society. It is ultimately a tribute to the dystopian themes laid out by George Lucas in the original Star Wars and also a tribute to his earlier work in THX 1138.

'Andor' Demonstrates the Impact of Dystopia on Imperials and Rebels Alike

Furthermore, even on the side of the Empire, Syril Karn feels the impact of life under dystopia. A former deputy inspector of the Preox-Morlana (Pre-Mor) Authority, Syril is one of the low-level officers in charge of maintaining safety and security in the trade sector of Morlana One. But he is also overly ambitious to a fault. When two other officers are murdered, Syril takes on the responsibility of capturing the assailant — Cassian Andor. He goes against his superior’s orders, who has left the Morlana system to consult with the Imperial Security Bureau (ISB). Syril’s ambition comes from his own feelings of being a man under the boot. He takes whatever kind of control he can for himself, such as tailoring his uniform to better fit his body. It is no surprise that when his boss leaves him in charge, Syril goes above and beyond to complete his mission. His vain attempt to catch Cassian backfires, however. At the expense of his men, time, and resources, Syral Karn fails to capture Cassian, which ultimately results in the ISB formerly taking over the Pre-Mor Authority. He may have wanted to surpass the pre-Mor chief inspector, but there is no surpassing the oppressive might of the Empire through the ISB.

So, Syril is fired and returns home to live with his mother on Coruscant. However, his own mother represents how his livelihood has been shaped in this dystopia. In her first interaction with her son, Edy Karn (Kathryn Hunter) slaps Syril in the face before inviting him inside their home. She expresses her disappointment in him for having lost his job. In a desperate attempt at nepotism, she makes numerous calls to his uncle who tries to find Syril a job at the ISB. Syril’s mother is oppressive in her own right, showing a coldness and seemingly loveless relationship with her son. As much as Syril wants to break out of the limitations of bureaucracy and felt like a small man in a greater organization, he is ultimately roped back into the Empire as yet another lowly agent of the ISB, this time as an office worker.

The characterization of Syril as a down-on-his-luck worker wanting to break free from the mundane life of bureaucracy is characteristically dystopian. His story is reminiscent of the sci-fi dystopias of Terry Gilliam and the Wachowskis. In Gilliam’s Brazil, a government employee Sam Lowry (Jonathan Pryce) dreams of fantasies as a hero saving a damsel in distress. However, in reality, any attempt at being more than his low-level office job is disrupted by the dystopian government’s agents. In the Wachowskis' The Matrix, Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) is also unsatisfied with his office job, so much so that he has a side job as a programmer and hacker; however, Mr. Anderson soon finds out that his mundane life is actually a computer program in and of itself, the Matrix for which the film is named. In reality, all of humanity is enslaved as an energy supply for an alien race of machines. In both Brazil and The Matrix, the ordinary, normal guy is subjugated and oppressed under a greater, dominant force. In Andor, that force is clearly the Empire, and both Syril Karn and Cassian Andor find themselves struggling to rebel against the limitations and restrictions of fascism and bureaucracy.

Andor explores the inherently dystopian nature of the galaxy far, far away. As groundbreaking as the original trilogy was in its exploration of an oppressive, fascist Empire, the story of rebellion is part of the legacy of many other sci-fi films. Although many of its heroes have had the help of Jedi mind tricks and lightsabers, Andor focuses on the humanity of its characters — both on the Rebel and Imperial sides — without the need for fantastical magic through the Force. Especially as the series is coming off the heels of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is very much about the Jedi and the Sith, it is refreshing to have a show like Andor tell a story without the Skywalkers and space wizards.

