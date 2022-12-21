Although 2022 was a packed year for the Star Wars franchise on Disney+, Andor stood head and shoulders above the other projects. While The Book of Boba Fett offered empty fan service and Obi-Wan Kenobi stretched out a narrative that would have made a better film, Tony Gilroy’s Rogue One prequel became a surprisingly gritty spy series that used the galaxy far, far away to address current issues of imperialism, xenophobia, the prison-industrial complex, and the rise of fascism. Although Diego Luna’s talents weren’t properly used in Rogue One, Andor gave him the chance to become one of the greatest Star Wars heroes of all-time.

Andor should serve as a precedent, and not an anomaly in the Star Wars franchise. While the other series have focused on crossovers, cameos, and references to past materials, Andor is a terrific standalone installment that welcomes both longtime Star Wars buffs and newcomers to the franchise. It’s a Star Wars show for adults, and proves that Disney+ isn’t just a platform for family-friendly entertainment. While Season 2 may be Andor’s last, it hopefully won’t be the last time that Gilroy gets to play around in this universe.

Andor notably did not feature the type of heavy references to older material that the others shows did, which might be due to Gilroy’s professed lack of knowledge about the universe. However, the show did sneak in some clever references to some of the best Star Wars stories that are now deemed “Legends” and non-canon in the official Star Wars continuity.

Mimban (Splinters Of The Mind’s Eye)

Cassian reveals to Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) that his hesitation about “joining causes” is a result of his experiences on the planet Mimban, where the Imperials pitted several Rebel factions against each other. Mimban was the primary location of Splinters of the Mind’s Eye, the very first Star Wars spin-off book released in 1978; the novel featured the franchise’s first appearance of kyber crystals, which also play an important role in Andor.

The Rakatan Invaders (KOTOR)

Image via Disney+

Rael is able to bargain for Cassian’s help by passing him a kyber necklace that he notes was leftover from the “Rakatan Invasion.” This is an interesting reference to the Rakatan alien species, an ancient race of oppressive amphibious creatures that conquered the galaxy in the Knights of the Old Republic mythology. The Rakatans created biological superweapons with their “Infinite Empire” 30,000 years before the events of the Skywalker Saga.

Belsavis (The Old Republic)

While some Legends content has been set aside for good, the MMORPG Star Wars: The Old Republic still has an active base of users and continues to add new story packs. The planet Belsavis, which in The Old Republic serves as a prison world for captive Sith Lords, is referenced as a potential Rebel hideout in an Imperial Security Bureau meeting.

“By The Hand” (Heir To The Empire)

Image via Random House Worlds

Ever since the “Legends” content was deemed “non-canon,” fans have been clamoring for another appearance by Mara Jade, the Imperial Hand turned Jedi who wins Luke Skywalker’s heart. One of Arvel Skeen’s (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) tattoos reads “By The Hand” in the Star Wars language Aurebesh, in what could be a potential reference to the Emperor’s Hand program of spies, who work directly for Emperor Palpatine.

Fest (Dark Forces)

Cassian may be from Kenari, but in order to hide his identity, he claims that he is from the planet Fest. This planet is an Imperial world that first appeared in the 1995 video game Dark Forces, which spawned a subsequent series of popular sequels and spinoffs.

7-47 Speeder Bikes (Republic Commando)

During the epic battle on Aldhani, Cassian and Rael elude their captors by escaping on an older model of 7-47 speeder bikes. These vehicles look a bit older than the ones that show up in Return of the Jedi, so they are likely left over from the Republic Army. We see them used by clone soldiers in the Republic Commando video game series.

Starkiller’s Helmet (The Force Unleashed)

Sam Witwer is currently one of the most-utilized Star Wars voiceover performers, but he made his first appearance in the franchise in 2008 with the video game The Force Unleashed. Witwer portrayed Galen Marek, the son of a Jedi who is raised as Darth Vader’s apprentice, only to turn against his master and become a rebel hero. His signature “Sith helmet” is one of the many items in Rael’s shop; Luthen’s shop also includes a plethora of other Easter Eggs, including a few treasures from the Indiana Jones franchise.

Leida Mothma (Dark Forces)

One of the most interesting characters in Andor is Leida (Bronte Carmichael), the daughter of Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) who might be placed in an arranged marriage in Season 2. While Andor’s Leida is inclined to join the Empire, she serves as her mother’s ally in the New Republic in Dark Forces (interestingly, at the time it was spelled “Lieda”).

Fondor (Han Solo At Star’s End)

Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) is keen to root out Rebel insurgencies on even backwater planets that the Empire has forgotten about, and she makes an offhand reference to Fondor. This industrial world is the site of an early smuggling adventure in the 1979 spin-off novel Han Solo At Stars’ End.

Tunqstoid Steel (Fate of the Jedi)

Image via Disney+

Cassian and his fellow inmates have a hard time breaking out of prison due to the metal walls and floors, which are coded in Tunqstoid Steel. Tunqstoid items first appeared in the nine-part Fate of the Jedi novel series, which chronicles Luke Skywalker’s adventures with his son, Ben, as they search for mystical items tied to the history of the force. Tunqstoid is one of the rare metals that can resist the power of the Force.

Stuffed Toys (The Holiday Special)

Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw) isn’t someone anyone would want to mess with, but she becomes a surprisingly loving mother to a younger Cassian when she cares for him. In Cassian’s childhood bedroom, a stuffed Bantha toy is spotted by his bedside. It’s virtually identical to a similar toy that Chewbacca’s son Lumpy plays with in the 1978 The Star Wars Holiday Special.