Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Andor Episodes 1-11. The Star Wars franchise is full of fathers: good dads, bad dads, and dads everywhere in between. Fatherhood is an essential component of characters like Darth Vader and Din Djarin, and prominent father figures (biological or otherwise) can be found in almost every corner of the Star Wars universe. There's Han Solo, Jango Fett, Galen Erso, and Bail Organa, just to name a few. But there's a surprising lack of prominent mothers in Star Wars, and the stories of the ones that are there have never been afforded the same level of narrative focus as the fathers. That is, until Andor.

Before Andor, the most prominent mothers in Star Wars were Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), and Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall) from Star Wars: Rebels. Of these three only Hera has consistently been a mother figure (though only briefly in any official capacity); Padmé dies before there's any chance to explore her character as a mother and Carrie Fisher died before the Sequel trilogy could seriously develop Leia's relationship with her son. Other mothers exist, such as Anakin's mother Shmi, Sabine Wren's mother Ursa, Luke's Aunt Beru, and Leia's adopted mother Queen Breha, but they range from minor characters to barely being characters at all. But Andor brings mothers front and center in the Star Wars narrative, highlighting their essential roles in the early days of the Rebel Alliance.

Eedy Karn Treats Syril No Better Than the Empire

Despite having the least screen time of the bunch, Eedy (Kathryn Hunter) immediately makes an impression when her son Syril (Kyle Soller) arrives at her doorstep on Coruscant with his tail between his legs. Her response is literally striking as she slaps him across the face and then pulls him into a tearful embrace. Every scene she has with Syril is filled with this pattern of blatant abuse and manipulation--she berates him for his posture, his lost job with Pre-Mor, his attitude, and her perception of his capabilities. Then she pulls some strings to get him a job opportunity and guilt-trips him into taking it. She doesn't seem to think his desires or ideas are even worth considering.

To be fair, what Syril wants is not something to be encouraged. He wants authority and control over those around him that the Empire can provide him, simply so he can feel better about himself. In this way, Eedy does to her son on a personal level what the Empire does to him on a systemic one: she tears him down to make him more reliant on her. We see this similarity highlighted in his interactions with Chief Hyne (Rupert Vansittart) and Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), who both dismiss his concerns and tell him to keep his head down. It's this constant rejection that drives Syril to enact his own (albeit mostly ineffective) cruelty against those below him in the Imperial hierarchy, such as Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and the people of Ferrix. While Syril is responsible for his own actions, understanding Eedy's failings as a parent is essential to understanding how people like Syril come to exist in systems like the Empire.

Maarva Andor Has More Impact Than She Will Ever Know

The first time we meet Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw) she's waiting for Cassian when he arrives at home after his trip to Morlana One. She knows that Pre-Mor Security is looking for him, and immediately begins to question him about how they knew he was born on Kenari, something that was never recorded in official documentation. Her intensity might seem overbearing, but the first two episodes have put in the work to let us know that she’s not wrong to be worried--her son is being hunted. At every opportunity, she defends and supports Cassian--she does not hold it against him when he leaves, she stands her ground against the Pre-Mor Security officers that come looking for him, and she raised him on her own after her husband Clem (Gary Beadle) was executed. But the real meat of her story comes when Cassian returns from Aldhani with a wealth of credits and plans to move somewhere where they can give in peace outside the Empire's reach. But Maarva refuses to go with him. She was inspired by the heroism of the rebels at Aldahni, and she plans to follow in their footsteps and fight for Ferrix.

It's at this point that we begin to gain a broader view of Maarva as a person. After Cassian leaves, she begins to push herself to help the Rebellion. As these activities cause her to grow ill, the other people on Ferrix step up to take care of her. "She's not your mother," Bix (Denise Gough) tells Brasso (Joplin Sibtain) after checking up on her. "Or yours," he replies. By the time Brasso is helping organize her funeral and taking care of B2EMO (Dave Chapman) it's become clear that Maarva was a prominent member of the community on Ferrix. Her loyalty to her home is strong, and even the pull of a life of ease and luxury is not enough to pull her away from the responsibility she feels to take care of it. Unlike Eedy, Maarva does not push these beliefs onto her son but instead leads by example, influencing her son with love and passion and not domineering him with manipulation and banal cruelty. Based on what we've seen so far, it seems likely that her death will be the final push Cassian needs to follow in her footsteps and join the Rebellion. Her parenting will have ripple effects across the entire galaxy, even if she doesn't know it.

Mon Mothma is Torn Between the Rebellion and Her Daughter

Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), on the other hand, is painfully aware of how her decisions will affect the entire galaxy. She's caught between her loyalty to the ideals of the long-dead Republic and her duty to her family. She tries to fight her political battles on two fronts, simultaneously pushing for legislation to protect the citizens of the Empire while secretly funding rebels such as Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) from her own pocket as they attempt more illicit methods of resistance. And all the while, she’s trapped in a loveless marriage with a man she married at the age of fifteen and a daughter who instinctively knows she’s not Mon's first priority. We watch as Mon struggles to connect with Leida (Bronte Carmichael) while being constantly pulled away by her duties, unable to express what she's actually doing for fear that doing so would expose her.

All this tension brews over Mon's first few episodes, as it becomes clear that the Empire is starting to take an interest in her banking accounts--something that could reveal her rebellious tendencies and bring disaster down on everyone around her. She turns to businessman Davo Sculdun (Richard Dillane) to cover her tracks, and her commitment to undermining the Empire and protecting her family are brought into conflict when he says he'll only agree to help her if she arranges a marriage between her thirteen-year-old daughter and his fourteen-year-old son. Suddenly Mon is forced to choose between condemning her daughter to the same marital fate as she was or condemning the galaxy (and likely herself) to suffer under the boot of the Empire. This decision runs parallel to Maarva's, as both are forced to choose between their child and rebellion. But Maarva was old, and Cassian can fend for himself — she had very little to lose. Mon, on the other hand, is poised to lose everything.

Each of these women's stories hinge on their role as mothers. As a show about rebellion, Andor feels like an especially apt show to tell these sorts of stories. The Rebel Alliance seeks to overthrow unjust power structures and create a better future. The recurring theme of motherhood and the impact that mothers have expands on that idea: parents have an especially strong interest in the future they leave behind for their children. But even beyond that, the tapestry of Star Wars is enriched by telling these stories--one of the many ways Andor is breaking new ground in the galaxy far, far away. Here's hoping Eedy, Maarva, and Mon are just the first of many more Star Wars moms to come.