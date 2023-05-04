One of the coolest things about Andor is its portrayal of political debate in the Star Wars universe. The Disney+ series has its story told from the perspective of regular people, those who watch things happening and important decisions being made, but not necessarily taking part in these processes. In fact, not at all taking part in them, as Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) consolidates his hold over the galaxy. The series brings us into Senator Mon Mothma's (Genevieve O'Reilly) apartment in Coruscant and the Imperial Senate sessions, where she witnesses firsthand the effects of this political manipulation. But, before Andor, another Star Wars work tried to explore this side of the galaxy and the history of the Rebellion: Revenge of the Sith.

Back in 2005, Episode III was supposed to be the last ever Star Wars to come out and franchise creator and director George Lucas wanted to tie in different aspects of the galaxy he built in this last movie. We learned about Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) fall to the Dark Side of the Force, the fall of the Jedi Order, and Palpatine's coup that replaced the Republic with a New Order, the Galactic Empire. What didn't make the final cut of the movie, though, were a couple of scenes that showed the beginnings of the Rebellion, a small conspiracy being articulated within the halls of the Galactic Senate itself, a different side to the fledgling movement we see being born in Andor.

The Beginnings of the Rebel Alliance Started in 'Revenge of the Sith'

Image via Disney+

Revenge of the Sith is already great, and certainly the best of the prequel trilogy, but it could have been better. There are a lot of deleted scenes that bridge the gap between different moments of the plot and expand on important aspects of the movie, but we're focusing on two specific scenes. Both of them are set in the Galactic Senate building, which we understand may not sound that exciting, really. Leaning on the political side of Star Wars is one of the biggest criticism people have of the Prequel Trilogy, but, now that this galaxy is being expanded once again in the theaters and on Disney+, understanding this part can help us get a better understanding of the galaxy as a whole.

The first important deleted scene here shows a group of Senators debating the effects and long-term consequences of Palpatine's growing power. After years of galaxy-wide war, he has managed to stay in power much longer than his term and has been granted more and more executive power over the Republic and its Grand Army. Never before had the Republic had an army of its own, and now it has a military presence everywhere. This doesn't sound good at all. So Senators Padmé Amidala of Naboo (Natalie Portman), Bail Organa of Alderaan (Jimmy Smits), and Mon Mothma of Chandrila lead a meeting with a few of their peers to discuss a way of making sure Palpatine doesn't grow yet more powerful, and what to do it they don't succeed. "We cannot let a thousand years of democracy disappear without a fight," says Organa, which immediately raises concerns about how it may sound. "At this point, some things are better left unsaid," completes Amidala. The Senators and the audience both understand perfectly what is happening: this is the very first talk of rebelling against Palpatine's government, taking place even before the Empire replaces the Republic. That's how serious of a threat to democracy they see in this long-ruling Chancellor.

Still, the second deleted scene shows the idealist side of this movement. There is no name, and no format yet because some members are firm believers in diplomatic solutions instead of "aggressive negotiations". So they put together a Senate commission and gathered more than 2000 signatures, forming the creatively-named Delegation of Two Thousand. They present their concerns to Palpatine himself in his office, but he makes quick work of them. By his side is Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker, who acts as proof of legitimacy to Palpatine's position and support by the guardians of peace and justice in the galaxy, so the Senators are left with no other option but to back away. If even the Jedi support Palpatine, any movement against him will surely be seen as treason - of course, we know why Anakin is really there, but that's beside the point right now.

‘Episode III’ and ‘Andor’ Show Two Complimentary Sides of the Beginning of the Rebellion

Image via Disney+

These two scenes show a side of the fight against Palpatine's Empire that's no longer available to us by the time of Season 1 of Andor. We follow the developments in the Senate through the eyes of Mon Mothma, but it's clear now that she has lost any importance she once held due to her constant opposition to Imperial policy. Her scenes in the Senate chamber are sad, as she desperately tries to address these issues but is made a joke of. We can hear Grand Vizier Mas Amedda (David Bowers) try to attempt to bring the room order, but he uses the smallest amount of effort, with no intention whatsoever of stopping the disrespect directed at her.

Another impactful aspect of Mon Mothma's role as a political and financial articulator for the Rebellion is the social part of her job. No one knows her true intentions, so she disguises her moves as charitable organizations, having to hold gatherings and parties at her apartment as often as possible. In one of those events, she hears members of the Coruscant high society talking about the attack on the Aldhani Imperial base, and praising the Emperor for his role as "protector" of the galaxy against "terrorism".

This party scene is another particularly sad moment to watch because we know Mon Mothma to be one of the people behind the attack, but also to be one of the founders of the whole movement more than a decade earlier, as shown by those Revenge of the Sith deleted scenes. In an authoritarian regime, every sign of rebellion and opposition against the ruling government is eventually purged, and those scenes were not only deleted from the movie itself but also from the public and Mon Mothma's personal memory. All the idealism behind it vanishes the moment we have to witness her having to stomach fascist rhetoric in her own house and do nothing about it, and, if it's hurtful to us as an audience, we can only imagine how hurtful it is to her. In those scenes, we see her being strong and determined in a group, but Andor has to show that achieving what she discussed back then requires all of those Senators to act alone, showing a different kind of strength and determination. We don't see Bail Organa in Season 1, but we know he has to be up to his own shenanigans the same way Mon Mothma is, they just can't count on each other like that by this point in history.

Because those Revenge of the Sith deleted scenes act as a background for what we see Mon Mothma do in Andor, is, and it goes to show the scope of what Tony Gilroy is achieving as a Star Wars writer. That's a deep cut of franchise lore, and we don't even know if this is really intentional on Gilroy's part, but these puzzle pieces fit perfectly together. When movies and series complement each other, the whole franchise is elevated.