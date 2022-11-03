Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor.Andor has not been shy about showing a variety of adult romantic relationships in Star Wars. Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) previously had a relationship with Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) yet still works with her; later he sleeps with a woman on Niamos only to rob her while she’s still in bed. Bix, too, makes out with her boyfriend, Timm Karlo (James McArdle), and is seen waking up the next day in his bed. Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) and Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu) are in a relationship together but spend time apart in order not to draw suspicion while tracking down Cassian. Though we’ve yet to see a romantic relationship blossom between two members of the Empire on screen, there could be something developing between Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) and Dedra Meero (Denise Gough).

Syril and Dedra exemplify the Empire’s core values of maintaining order. They’re both overly ambitious, dedicated to following due diligence in order to find Cassian and see that justice, in their eyes, is served. Both Syril and Dedra act outside of protocol to follow the path that leads to Cassian, albeit for different reasons. It was only a matter of time before these two met, and now that they have, could there be something more going on between them?

Syril and Dedra's Meetings Contains Interesting Layers

Dedra and Syril first meet in Episode 8’s “Narkina 5” when she brings him in for questioning regarding what happened on Ferrix; plus, he had been filing false reports about Cassian in order to continue his search with the limited tools he had in his new position. Dedra warns Syril that his investigation is more of a nuisance than help for the Empire. When she presses him for more information about Ferrix, he confesses he never got to read the report even though he signed it. Dedra giving the order to allow him to read the report is seemingly the first sign of respect Syril has received from a female authority figure. His mother (Kathryn Hunter) would never!

Later, after Dedra returns and Syril has read the report, she gets back to the matter at hand — learning more information about “Axis,” aka Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård). Though he offers little information, she makes him promise not to file any more reports on Cassian in exchange for putting in a good word that he did help the Empire. Syril does try to explain his value as a deputy officer and how much of an asset he could be if he was able to work on this investigation with her. Dedra threatens that if he doesn’t drop this, he’ll have to deal with someone that isn’t her. However, as we know with Syril, he has a hard time letting anything go.

Dedra sees Syril again outside the ISB building in Episode 9’s “Nobody’s Listening!” a month after she initially interrogates him. He has spent the last month hoping to see her and thank her for his recent job promotion. However, this is where everything shifts between them. Syril informs Dedra that because of her, he has been given a new reason to live, a dream worth clinging to, a reminder that there is justice and beauty in the galaxy. Meeting someone like him who’s as dedicated to finding Cassian and being able to do something about it truly inspires him.

Unfortunately for Syril, the feeling isn’t mutual for Dedra. As Syril is expressing his feelings here, she appears confused; more than that, she’s angered when he evades the fact that he’s been stalking her for the past month trying to see her again. Dedra warns him how much trouble he’s already in for stalking an ISB officer, and when that doesn’t seem to help him back off, she dismisses him by saying he’s out of his mind and threatens to lock him in a cage on some planet in the Outer Rim. To her, Syril is just an obstacle that throws off the routine of her day.

Syril's Attachment to Dedra Reveals More About Him Than Her

Knowing what we know about Syril’s home life, it makes sense why Syril would create an attachment to Dedra. She’s an attractive woman in a position of authority who shares the same aggression to see the Empire preserve order in the galaxy; Dedra is the ideal career woman of the Empire. Plus, Dedra shows him a modicum of respect by allowing him to see the Ferrix report and putting in a small word of his service to the Empire. It plays a small role in his promotion, offering an escape from the job his mother helped him acquire. In Dedra, he sees his hunt for Cassian live on in this beautiful ISB officer.

At the moment, Syril’s admiration of Dedra comes across more like a parasocial relationship. He doesn’t really know her; in fact, they’ve only had two interactions in which both of those times involved her interrogating him. This is something Dedra tries to remind Syril of when he stops her out in front of her workplace. He tries to assure her that he wants what she wants, but the reality is Syril doesn’t know what Dedra wants or what motivates her; he’s projecting this onto her, not to mention he has been stalking her for the past month in hopes of seeing her again. Dedra isn’t looking for a partner in her investigation, nor does she appear to be looking for companionship.

This brings up a relevant tangent from the series How I Met Your Mother. In it, Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) explains that if both people are into each other, then big romantic gestures work, like Lloyd Dobler’s (John Cusack) boombox serenade in Say Anything. On the flip side, if one person isn’t interested in the other, the same gesture comes across as unwelcome and crazy. Ted calls this the Dobler-Dahmer theory, with Dahmer being in reference to the notorious serial killer. All that said, Dedra is not currently interested in Syril in the same way he admires her. As Syril explains why he’s been trying to talk with her, Dedra looks more confused and disturbed than charmed by it. Syril has crossed protocol with an ISB officer in hopes of staying in her orbit. His gesture of waiting around for her outside the ISB building isn’t romantic; it’s Dahmer-like behavior in her eyes.

This is not to say that there couldn’t be romance down the road for the two Imperial bureaucrats. We haven’t seen a relationship of that nature blossoming between two members of the Empire on screen before, so the path for them could look very different. Though the Empire values order keeping the machine running, Imperial officers aren’t known for their cooperation. There’s a reason the enemies-to-lovers trope works so well in the romance genre, and this could play into a future dynamic between Syril and Dedra. Dedra may not currently need Syril’s help, but she could reluctantly recruit him later in order to find Cassian. Plus, how many romantic comedies feature career women who aren’t looking for love, yet find it in the most unlikely of circumstances?

If romance is in the cards for Syril Karn and Dedra Meero, however, they’re off on the wrong foot; more than that, Dedra is just not that into it. If Syril wants to woo Dedra, he definitely needs to work on his game and move out of his mother’s house. Also, maybe don’t stalk a woman to get her attention.

