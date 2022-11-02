Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor.Star Wars is a franchise with one of the most distinct costumes and outfits. From Jedi robes to the Stormtrooper suits, to Mandalorian armor — the galaxy far, far away has built out a universe of iconic fashion. Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman), for instance, has had a truly captivating catalog of fashion ranging from her royal garbs to her tactical suit. However, Star Wars fashion is never just for aesthetics. The costumes and outfits are loaded with symbolism and character significance. For example, George Lucas’ six Star Wars films can be read as the backstory to how Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) ultimately got his iconic Darth Vader look. Andor builds on the fashion legacy of Star Wars and perhaps even introduces a rival to Padme Amidala's iconic outfits. Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) is a former security agent with a vendetta against Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), but his vengeance and ambition are also communicated through the various outfits he wears throughout the series. With his knack for tailoring his uniform, Syril demonstrates his complicated desire of belonging to an organization yet simultaneously rebelling against conformity and authority.

A Rebel Among the Empire

Image via Disney+

Though he is clearly on the side of the Empire, Syril Karn is a rebel in his own right, and his uniform tells it all. When we first meet Syril, he presents himself as a loyal deputy inspector for the Preox-Morlana Authority. Unlike Cassian Andor, who has yet to find his role in the rebellion, Syril Karn already believes in something greater than him. When he hears the news of the two agents that Cassian murdered, Syril says, “If that’s not worth staying up for, then I’m not worthy of the uniform.” We get a better sense of Syril’s devotion to the mission of the Preox-Morlana Authority when he decisively rallies other Pre-Mor agents to arrest Cassian on Ferrix. “There comes a time when the risk of doing nothing becomes the greatest risk of all,” Syril says in a speech, “This is one of those decisive moments, and I can't imagine a team I'd rather share it with than all of you.” Although the other Pre-Mor agents scoff at him, Syril views his uniform as a symbol of his shared sense of identity with his comrades.

However, Syril isn’t necessarily fond of conformity either. When he receives a briefing from his superior officer, Syril is reprimanded for the alterations he has made on his uniform. When questioned about making modifications, Syril answers, “Perhaps slightly.” Yet, Syril has made more than a few alterations, such as adding “pockets, piping, and some slight tailoring.” While altering the fabric and functionality of the Pre-Mor uniform might be a minor infraction, it already demonstrates the rebellious quality of Syril’s character. He isn’t just willing to defy power, but he is also willing to usurp power. After his superior officer leaves to consult with the Imperial Security Bureau, Syril takes command of the Preox-Morlana Authority and uses all available resources and personnel to track down Cassian Andor. However, Syril’s ambition would ultimately prove to be his hubris.

Image via Disney+

When he fails to capture Cassian and makes a fool of himself and Pre-Mor, Syril is fired from the agency. The Preox-Morlana Authority is dissolved as the ISB begins to take over. Syril loses his uniform, his purpose, and his sense of belonging to something greater than himself. When he is sent back to Coruscant to live with his mother, Syril arrives with his two suitcases, where his personally tailored Pre-Mor uniform is packed up, never to be worn again. Instead of claiming authority and respect through his uniform, he arrives at Coruscant in plain clothes, dressed like everyone else. Despite his ambition to become someone important, to be the Pre-Mor agent who captured Cassian Andor and thwarted his small rebellion, Syril ultimately becomes a nobody.

RELATED: Where Has Saw Gerrera Been Hiding in 'Andor'?

Syril Always Suits Up

Image via Disney+

But Syril isn’t done receiving criticism for his fashion statements. As much as he hates losing his job at the Preox-Morlana Agency and becoming an ordinary civilian, Syril’s mother shows greater shame and disappointment. Eedy Karn (Kathryn Hunter) has such high expectations for her son, so much so that her disappointment in him overshadows any sense of love for Syril. When she is finally able to book a job interview for Syril through his uncle, Eedy takes a specific issue on Syril’s choice of suit for the interview. “Is that what you’re wearing?” she chides her son. “It’s a brown suit,” Syril replies. However, it isn’t just a brown suit. Just like his Pre-Mor uniform, Syril has made more “minor” alterations. Eedy notices how high his collar is and sees right through it. “You need to remember you’re not just representing yourself today,” she explains, “Everything says something.” In terms of how high Syril has made the collar, she knows exactly what Syril is going for: “Look at me. I don’t believe in myself. I am desperate for approval.” The exaggerated height of his collar quite obviously represents Syril’s own desperate ambitions. As much as he wants to stand out from the crowd of nobodies, his decision to appear greater than what he actually is goes noticed by his superiors. That was the case at Pre-Mor, and Syril appears to be making the same mistake at Coruscant.

Syril’s attempt, and failure, at greatness is further demonstrated during Dedra’s interrogation. Although Syril has now earned a new uniform — a sleek, dark grey suit and tie that is fitting for his regular office job at the Bureau of Standards — it holds no power, authority, or even respect against Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), a ranking Imperial officer of the ISB. Imperial officer uniforms are one of Star Wars' most iconic costumes: minimalist, purely white, with a chest plate denoting rank depending on its colors. Dedra is no Grand Moff Tarkin (Peter Cushing), but her white uniform of superiority clearly juxtaposes Syril’s dark grey uniform of a clerical worker. As much as Syril tries to gain equal footing with Dedra, Syril can’t escape the status that comes with his uniform. “I could be a valuable asset going forward,” he pleads. However, Dedra rejects him, stating, “Raise the alarm one more time, and it won’t be me you’re speaking to.” Although Dedra claims authority over Syril, she too has superiors to answer to.

Syril Karn clearly knows the significance of the various uniforms he wears. Whether as a Pre-Mor agent or clerical worker for the Imperial Bureau of Standards, Syril yearns to be part of something greater than himself. And yet, he simultaneously wants a sense of control and authority for himself, exemplified by the slight alterations he makes to his uniforms. He indeed wants to be part of a greater mission and organization, but he does so through a position of power and authority. For now, he remains at the bottom of the chain of command. We’ve yet to see whether Syril will advance the Imperial hierarchy, and what kinds of uniforms and alterations he takes with him. If his political career doesn’t take off, we know he can easily pivot toward the world of Star Wars fashion.