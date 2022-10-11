Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.Andor highlights the best of what Star Wars storytelling has to offer. With Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor, the series explores how Cassian became involved with the Rebel Alliance by the time audiences meet him in Rogue One. The spy thriller series also stars Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The continued strength of the Andor series is its ability to add complexity to each of its characters. Tony Gilroy and the team deliberately pace the episodes in order to carefully peel back layers of characterization and motivation for everyone involved. No one character operates solely from the light or the dark; the gray areas of the Star Wars universe are on full display for the Rebels and the Empire. Such is the case with Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) in Episode 5’s “The Axe Forgets.” While Cassian is the catalyst for Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) and her crew for unpacking their reasons for rebellion, Syril’s mother, Eedy Karn (Kathryn Hunter) offers an explanation as to why Syril is the man that he is today.

Syril Karn's Relationship His Mother Is a Complicated One

When Syril arrives at his mother’s place in Episode 4’s “Aldhani,” Eedy slaps her son across the face before hugging him and bringing him inside. From that moment alone, audiences could tell there was something strained about their relationship. Though Syril towers over his mother physically, audiences discover in Episode 5 “The Axe Forgets” that it’s Eedy who towers over her son emotionally. From her small stature, Eedy bulldozes over her son with ease, giving him very little room to respond or even fight for himself. In her first lines in Episode 5, she chastises him for slouching at the table and equates his posture to projecting disappointment to everyone he meets. Instead of trusting her son to be an adult and find his own way, she goes ahead and places a call to Uncle Harlo so that he could find Syril a new job. To add insult to injury, Syril overhears part of the conversation, at least on his mother’s side. Syril’s frustration with his mother is thinly veiled, yet he never lashes out at her. His words are clipped and controlled toward his mother like he’s had years of practice interacting with her in this way. Through her unsolicited opinions, Eedy holds the power in their small family dynamic.

We don't know what happened to Syril’s father– whether he was in the picture or not. Audiences don’t if she raised Syril as a single mother who was just trying her best. We don’t know if she lost a life of status, and she casts blame on Syril. We don’t know who Uncle Harlo is, what his vocation is, or what type of connections he has within the Empire. What we do know is that in her interactions with her son, she doesn’t trust him to fend for himself, much less pour his own cereal.

Remember, Eedy Karn doesn’t live in the nice part of Coruscant. She lives further down beneath the impressive structures of the urban planet. She herself does not have the status that she values nor does she lead a flourishing lifestyle that wants her son to have. Clearly she values it in the way she reacts to her son for losing his position, criticizing him for not immediately having new leads for job or doing everything he could to prosper.

The Mother and Son Relationship Speaks to Syril's Own Characteristics

The two scenes between Syril and Eedy are enough to capture an entire childhood and adolescence in the Karn household– absent father, critical and overbearing mother, no siblings. Syril is alone and down on his luck; yet despite the barrage of remarks, he still wants his mother’s approval. At one point during their conversation, Eedy laments that she didn’t get to see Syril when he was flourishing. The thing is she did have that opportunity. Syril challenges that by saying she could have visited any time she wanted. Eedy deflects that an open invitation is no invitation at all. Still, Syril pushes back to say that he had a spare room prepared for her. Again, Eedy pivots, choosing to focus on the fact that he doesn’t have any job prospects. If he didn’t care about his mother’s support, Syril wouldn’t have brought this up. In fact, he would not have shown up on Eedy’s doorstep nor put up with her attitude.

Seeing Syril’s interactions with his mother changes our perspective on the former Imperial officer. He is a goody-two-shoes stickler for the rules, but it makes sense as to why that is. The Empire offered him an escape from an overbearing, disparaging parent. The Empire afforded him an escape– an opportunity to move out, do well at a job, and prove to his mother that he could succeed on his own.

The title of Episode 5 “The Axe Forgets” is referenced by Skeen when he tells Cassian that an axe forgets, but a tree remembers the damage it causes. Though it’s in context to the Empire’s mistreatment, it also refers to the relationship between Syril and Eedy. For years, Eedy cut down her son with biting comments and domineering mothering without a second thought. It’s as carefree as breathing to her. However, her son has bared her comments for years; he remembers and carries the damage she’s caused in his life.

Let’s be clear here: growing up with an overly critical mother who deprives you of love and affection is no excuse for joining a fascist organization in order to gain her approval. Instead, it colors in the reasons why someone who would look to the structure and the prestige of the Empire at that time to be a solution for someone like Syril. The Empire values order and structure; ranking within the Empire is equated to status and respect, traits Eedy values.

It’s why Syril can’t let Cassian Andor go. Cassian represents his failure but also his redemption in the eyes of his mother. He sees Cassian as his chance to fix his mistakes and be seen as a hero for the Empire. It’s not just seeing an investigation through to the end anymore; it’s personal for him. He is looking for his escape again, and this time, Cassian is Syril’s way out from under Eedy’s roof.