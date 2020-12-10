Well, I sure hope you like stars and wars, because Lucasfilm unveiled their upcoming Disney+ lineup during Disney's Investor Day, and let's just say they are not messing around. Up top, the streamer announced plans for 10 new Star Wars shows, but it didn't take long for the details to start pouring in. In addition to revealing a new series for Ahsoka and the return of Anakin in the Obi-Wan series, Lucasfilm revealed that the long-developed Rogue One prequel series will be called Andor, it's got an incredible ensemble cast, and it's officially started filming, which means they were also able to trot out the first footage.

Diego Luna stars as his Rogue One character Cassian Andor, a Rebellion spy who helps organize a mission to steal the Death Star plans. And even though we may know his character meets a grim fate in the film, as the actor promises in the teaser, "There's tons of possibilities to explore, it is the building of a revolution."

But I've really been burying the lead here because they also announced some new castmembers and ohmygod Fiona Shaw is going to be in Star Wars, and that is the kind of "hell yes" good news we need in these trying times. The series will also star Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, and Kyle Soller and is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ in 2022. For now, you can get a peek at the sets, costumes, creatures, and a little bit of Luna back in action in the first-look teaser below.

