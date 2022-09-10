Star Wars: Andor is bringing the rebellion to us with Cassian Andor leading the charge again and while star Diego Luna and the cast went to D23 to get fans excited about the show, which premieres on Disney+ on September 21, the series also got to debut a new trailer for the show that gives us a bit more of a look at where the rebellion is and who is fighting back against the Empire! Luna, who first appeared in the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story met his doomed fate by the end of the film but the new prequel series takes us into what led the rebel spy into the world that Jyn Erso was in.

The trailer does bring that same air of hope to the series that follows wherever Cassian Andor goes in the sense that we know how much this battle means to him. We got a look at Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, a bit more of those in the Empire (with Kyle Soller and Denise Gough) and it generally brought the feeling that only Cassian Andor really can. That fire and fight against the rebellion that works so well and helps us see how he took on the Death Star.

The trailer is truly one that inspires confidence for those of us who love Cassian because there is a beloved fan base for the character and seeing him work with the rebellion, be that figure of hope we know him to be? It's great. And it's also great seeing Luna act alongside Stellan Skarsgård in this trailer!

Image via Disney+

What's so fascinating about this trailer is that it also brings to life the Empire in a way that we've seen at its peak in the original trilogy but seeing the rise that we're watching in both Obi-Wan Kenobi ​​​and now Andor is so fascinating because we've never really had the chance to see how the change over in the Empire rule went down. Seeing these little missions and the feelings that the rebels have towards the Empire feels so perfectly align with what we know about Cassian that this trailer really just has us excited for what is to come with the series.

It's not going to be an easy fight for Cassian and even though we know the end, it's exciting to see the characters we get to meet and the journey that Andor is going to take us on.