Star Wars Celebration is in full swing after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and it has already provided Star Wars fans with so much new content—including a new look at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, starring Diego Luna. While it's true that the series will give fans a look at the early days of the rebellion, more importantly, we will get to learn what drew Cassian Andor into the galactic Rebellion and how it transformed him from a self-serving nihilist into the selfless martyr who dies alongside Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) in Rogue One.

In the teaser shown at the Celebration Stage, we got our first real glimpse of where Cassian Andor is in those years prior to Rogue One, which premiered back in 2016. While it may have been six years since we saw Cassian's tragic end, Luna flawlessly slips into the younger, and even more jaded persona.

In addition to Luna, Rogue One fans can expect to see Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma and Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera, as Stellan Skarsgård confirmed in a Swedish interview. Skarsgård isn't the only newcomer to the series, as Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, and Robert Emms have been confirmed in currently unknown roles.

Tony Gilroy was brought on as the showrunner for Andor, following Stephen Schiff's departure prior to the production beginning. Like with The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Gilroy will be filling many roles, with him writing for the series with his brother Dan Gilroy and Beau Willimon. Black Mirror director Toby Haynes reportedly directed the pilot episode, as well as two other episodes, along with Ben Caron and Susanna White who were announced as directors for the 12-episode season. Nicholas Britell, the composer of HBO Max's critically acclaimed drama series Succession, has been tapped to compose for the series.

Earlier this year, Skarsgård confirmed that Andor will be at least a two-season series and that filming would resume on Season 2 later this fall. Season 1 will contain 12 episodes and is set to premiere on Disney + on August 31. Check out the trailer below:

