We are less than a month away from the premiere of Andor and Lucasfilm just unveiled a new trailer to get fans out of their Obi-Wan Kenobi era and ready to return to the fraught world that Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) lives in at the dawning of the Empire's tyrannical rule. During Star Wars Celebration, fans got the first taste of what they could expect from the new series in the first soul-stirring trailer, which laid out the tension-filled beginnings of the rebellion. In addition to the rebellion, Andor will also give audiences a more in-depth look at the roguish origins of Rogue One's Cassian Andor.

The new trailer dropped while Luna was on Good Morning America to reveal that the series had been pushed back almost a full month to accommodate a 3-episode premiere. Unlike the previous trailers, this one reveals a lot more about the potential plot of the series, including an unexpected appearance by Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) who appears to be talking with Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård)

In addition to Luna and Whitaker, Andor will see Genevieve O'Reilly return to the role of Mon Mothma, and will introduce new characters portrayed by Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, Fiona Shaw, and Robert Emms—to name only a handful of the cast that will flesh out the tumultuous galaxy on both sides of the war. While Andor will focus on Cassian's realization that he can make a change in the galaxy, it will also showcase both the rebels and the Empire as the two clash during this pivotal point in the timeline.

Image via Disney+

Andor is overseen by Tony Gilroy who was brought on following Stephen Schiff's departure before production began. Gilroy fills many roles on the project, with him writing for the series alongside his brother Dan Gilroy, as well as Beau Willimon. The 12-episode first season will feature episodes directed by Toby Haynes, Ben Caron, and Susanna White. Ahead of its premiere, it was announced that Andor would be a two-season series, with Season 2 heading into production later this year, rounding out what will most likely be a 24-episode series.

The biggest piece of news that arrived during Luna's appearance on the morning talk show is that Disney+ has opted to push the series back to September to facilitate a 3-episode premiere. Andor is now set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on September 21. Check out the new trailer below: