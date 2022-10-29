Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of Andor.In the episode “Narkina 5,” Andor shows that the Galactic Empire has no sympathy for its prisoners. It’s one of the most challenging and politically relevant episodes of the series so far, as Cassian (Diego Luna) experiences what life is like in an Imperial prison camp. Although we had glimpses of prison facilities in some episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Andor explores the dehumanizing tactics that the Empire uses to break its prisoners’ spirits. Cassian is introduced to the prison floor manager Kino Loy (Andy Serkis), who maintains a strict command of the facilities.

Andor is unique within the Star Wars franchise due to its connections to real-world issues. It’s hard to watch the Narkina 5 sequences and not think about news topics such as police brutality, torture, and errors within the justice system. This makes the Star Wars galaxy feel more fleshed out and gives the audience even more reason to root for the heroes. It sets up what will surely be an exciting conclusion to the story arc next week, as Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) has approached Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) about staging a prison heist.

During Cassian’s confinement, he’s informed by the prison guards that the floors are coded with “tunqstoid steel.” The powerful metal allows the Imperials to shock their prisoners and seems to be resistant to weaponry. Although this is the first time that the term appears within the new canon, it originates from one of the most acclaimed storylines in the Legends timeline.

The Narkina 5 Facility Is Mostly Constructed of Tunqstoid Steel

The Imperial prison facility on Narkina 5 is packed with extra security precautions and anti-resistance policies. Based on what we see of Cassian’s work so far, it’s possible that he and the other prisoners are being forced to build some sort of Imperial weaponry. Whatever they are constructing looks like it is top secret, as the officers inform them that no attempted breakouts will be tolerated. They also just enjoy torturing the prisoners, and Cassian is subjected to physical and mental abuse throughout the episode.

The walls and floors of the Imperial prison are made of the powerful metal tunqstoid steel. Tunqstoid is highly conductive, and the Imperial guards are able to heat it in order to shock the prisoners into submission. The blast is powerful enough to be fatal. The guards wear coded boots that resist the conduction, but the barefooted prisoners are tortured and fall to the ground.

Although we don’t know what else tunqstoid is used for, it’s possible that it’s something the Empire utilized for other forms of submission. Stormtrooper recruits are trained in intense academies and subjected to brainwashing, so it’s possible that tunqstoid is used to encourage assimilation.

Tunqstoid Steel First Appears in Legends Canon

Tunqstoid steel first popped up in the 2009 novel Fate of the Jedi: Abyss by Troy Denning. The Fate of the Jedi novel series takes place almost 40 years after the end of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi. After the New Republic is reorganized into the Galactic Alliance during the Yuuzhan Vong War in the New Jedi Order series, the Jedi Knights are under increased scrutiny. Luke Skywalker and his son, Ben, are forced to leave Coruscant so they can search the galaxy for mysterious relics with the power of the Force. However, the rest of the Jedi Order discovers that there is a conspiracy within the Galactic Alliance to take down Force users.

In Abyss, Han and Leia’s daughter Jaina Solo breaks into the Galactic Alliance Security Detention Center 81 to free a group of captive Jedi that are frozen in carbonite. When she realizes that the center’s walls are made of “tunqstoid,” she decides to find a different method of infiltration. The tunqstoid blast doors are so heavy that they have to be lifted by hovertrain crafts. This is somewhat similar to how it is depicted in Andor, as the elevators run entirely on hydraulic lifts.

Although a majority of the Star Wars content released prior to Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm is now no longer part of canon, there are some references, storylines, and characters that have been reintroduced. Tunqstoid is a pretty deep cut that may have taken some fans by surprise, so it will be interesting to see what other Easter Eggs Andor has in store over the course of the first season and beyond.

