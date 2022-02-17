Music is as important a component of Star Wars as any, and it looks like Andor has found the person to give the show its signature sound. According to Film Music Reporter, the Disney+ Original Series has tapped composer Nicholas Britell to write the score for the show. While Britell has mostly done the scores for films, including recent big-name releases like Don't Look Up and Cruella, he does have experience in the television world as well, composing the score for HBO's highly-acclaimed drama Succession.

In stepping into the role as composer, Britell has some iconic shoes to fill. Legendary composer John Williams is, of course, the first person many think of when imagining the scores to Star Wars, and many of the motifs he composed carried over into the scores for other Star Wars properties. Notably, however, the score to Rogue One, to which Andor is a prequel, was not composed by Williams, but by the very prolific Michael Giacchino.

The plot to Andor is still largely under wraps, though it was revealed that the series is set five years before Rogue One. It stars Diego Luna in the title role of Captain Cassian Andor, a spy for the Rebel Alliance. He is not the only one returning to the rebellion against the Empire either. In an earlier report, Luna divulged that audiences would "definitely see some familiar faces." Some of those familiar faces include Genevieve O'Reilly who is set to return as rebel leader Mon Mothma, along with Forest Whitaker as partisan leader Saw Gerrera.

Image via Lucasfilm

RELATED:'Andor' Season 2 Confirmed by Stellan Skarsgård in New Interview

One familiar voice who won't be heard — at least for now — is Alan Tudyk as sarcastic droid K-2SO. Though K-2 and Cassian seemed inseparable in Rogue One, it appears as though the rebel captain will have to do without his trusty reprogrammed Imperial droid at first. But never say never. As Tudyk told Collider, “They're shooting it right now, I'm not in it. But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I'll end up in there.”

The chances of K-2 making a reappearance recently increased significantly. According to an interview with Stellan Skarsgård, who plays an unknown role in Andor, the series will return to film its second season in the fall. As of right now, it is unknown if the second season will share the first season's expected length of 12 episodes.

There is currently no release date for Andor.

‘The Estate’ Adds David Duchovny and Ron Livingston The pair join the star-studded cast of the inheritance battle.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email