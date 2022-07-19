With Obi-Wan Kenobi officially behind us, the rollout for Andor has officially begun with Disney+ unveiling new footage from the upcoming series. Andor is set in the early days of the rebellion, giving audiences a more in-depth look at the roguish origins of Rogue One's Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). Following the soul-stirring trailer unveiled during Star Wars Celebration back in May, new footage has appeared in an ad spot on Twitter that has slowly been appearing in the feeds of Star Wars fans to build on the already high-soaring anticipation.

The new footage features Cassian presumably discussing the Empire with someone, explaining that, "They're so proud of themselves. So fat and satisfied." The dialogue is intercut over clips of Imperial figureheads looking proud and satisfied, as members of the fledgling rebellion fake smiles and take risks to rise up against them. In addition to Luna, the new clips also shows Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen, Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma, and a handful of new characters played by Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, Fiona Shaw, and Robert Emms who are set to flesh out the tumultuous galaxy.

Shaw features prominently in the new footage, with her character speaking on the "reckoning" of people standing up against the Empire. The teaser really builds up the stress and anxiety that comes with people rising up against their oppressors, which seems to be the exact message the series is aiming to deliver on. Given the trajectory of Cassian's character arc when his life comes to a tragic, yet heroic, end in Rogue One, the series will undoubtedly show its audiences exactly how Cassian transformed from a self-serving nihilist into the selfless martyr, whose sacrifice helped the Rebellion save the galaxy.

Image via Disney

Andor is overseen by Tony Gilroy who was brought on following Stephen Schiff's departure before production began.Gilroy fills many roles on the project, with him writing for the series alongside his brother Dan Gilroy, as well as Beau Willimon. The 12-episode first season will feature episodes directed by Toby Haynes, Ben Caron, and Susanna White. Ahead of its premiere it was announced that Andor would be a two-season series, with Season 2 heading into production later this year, rounding out what will most likely be a 24-episode series.

Andor is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on August 31. Check out the new footage below: