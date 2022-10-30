Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor.As we head into the final stretch of the first season of Andor, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is a wanted man. In Episode 8, "Narkina 5", both the Imperial Security Bureau and the blossoming Alliance are actively in pursuit of the thief-turned-mercenary-turned-rogue-spy. We know that Cassian is languishing on Narkina 5 after being detained by Imperial Forces on bogus charges by Imperial security after fleeing Ferrix with his cut from the Eye of Aldhani heist in Episode 7. Ironically, however, neither the ISB, nor Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) are aware that this has transpired. As such, a very nervous Luthen has deployed his trusted allies Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) and Cinta Baz (Varada Serthu) to Ferrix in an effort to track down what could be considered a loose end in the rebel force.

Cinta Reminds Vel Of Their Top Priority

Image via Disney+

While it has been heavily implied that Vel and Cinta are more than just allies working together, the scene the two share in Episode 8 appears to confirm that they are sharing an intimate relationship. When they meet up on Ferrix, Vel questions Cinta's motivation behind wanting to take up in a separate room for rent in order to avoid suspicious appearances. Vel's reacts negatively and goes on to express the desire for the two of them to wait together as they look for Cassian. A focused Cinta responds to Vel's curt remarks and remind her of why they are there. When Cinta tells Vel, "I told you upfront, the struggle always comes first. We take what's left." it is a reminder of the larger ideology that will become a pervasive theme in the rebellion. If they are to have any success in toppling the oppressive Empire, the rebellion must be the primary focus. Above personal relationships and pursuits, they live for the rebellion. Cinta felt the need to remind Vel that while their feelings toward one another are real, they cannot and must not take priority over the struggle. "This is a fight to the death," Cinta conveys, and confirms their relationship by saying, "I'm a mirror, Vel, you love me because I show you what you need to see."

RELATED: Who Is Vel Sartha and Her Team of Rebels on 'Andor'?

What Is Vel's Level of Commitment?

Image via Disney+

So many have sacrificed so much for the rebellion. Everyone has their own motivation, but is Vel committed to the cause or just staying involved because she loves Cinta? Cinta lost her entire family to Stormtroopers and is laser-focused on her objective of avenging them. When she tells Vel about how she'll blend in on Ferrix, she says, "Maybe I'm a rich girl running away from her family." She is clearly mocking Vel, who apparently comes from means and hasn't dealt with the same kind of loss as Cinta. It's an odd dichotomy considering that upon her introduction, her strong-willed leadership made her come across as one of the most heavily invested rebels.

When you also consider the lengths that Mon Mothma is going to scrape together funding for the cause and that Luthen is having to carry out a facade as a whimsical art gallery owner to organize the logistics of the entire effort, Vel's wavering faith is a little disconcerting. Mon Mothma and Luthen are risking their lives every day to do what is necessary to further the rebellion. Cinta is clearly more committed than ever following the losses from The Eye of Aldhani heist. Why is Vel's motivation seemingly waning at this point?

A Possible Precursor To Rogue One Lore

Image via Disney+

Fans of the greater Star Wars canon may have interpreted Cinta's remarks and dedication to the rebel cause as a precursor to the overarching theme presented in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Both Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and Cassian are heard saying, "Rebellions are built on hope." The line is used as a rallying cry in the later years of the rebellion. And to a lesser extent, it could also be seen as a nod to Saw Gerrara's (Forrest Whitaker) memorable imperative, "Save the Rebellion! Save The Dream!" Cinta's attitude is reflective of a do-or-die mentality that will serve to embolden the rebel forces and is also a reminder that personal relationships set against the backdrop of such a massive undertaking require tremendous sacrifice and are difficult to sustain. Nevertheless, it was nice to see showrunner Dan Gilroy reaffirm the sexual nature of their relationship that we had suspected since Episode 4, "Aldhani".