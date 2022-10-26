Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of Andor.

Queer representation is something major franchises seem to struggle with. The MCU only just introduced its first gay superhero in 2021 with Eternals, which itself seemed to be a response to the critique of a scene in Avengers: Endgame that revealed a nameless character to be the first queer person in the MCU. Star Wars has nearly half a century of storytelling under its belt, yet in that time there have only been a handful of queer characters — all relegated to the realm of novels and video games, never too close to the core story we see in the films.

So when it was announced there would be queer characters in the finale of the newest Star Wars film trilogy, fans were understandably excited. But that excitement was short-lived as after months of anticipation and theorizing as to which character (or characters) would be revealed to be queer, the film arrived, and that landmark queer moment was a massive letdown. Instead of a heartfelt confession between the characters we’ve grown to know across this new saga or a breakout appearance of a cool new character, the queer representation that had been teased turned out to be a background mention.

At the end of The Rise of Skywalker, as all the characters celebrate their victory over Palpatine, the camera cuts to show us various background characters celebrating. One of those shots is a brief kiss between two nameless female characters... and then the film moves on and ends. It’s a disappointment after Disney chose to advertise the queer representation in this film only for it to be so supremely lackluster, but thankfully it seems they’re improving with Andor.

RELATED: How 'Andor' and 'Rogue One' Challenge Star Wars’ Love of the Chosen One

What Made 'The Rise of Skywalker's Kiss So Bad?

So what made the kiss so bad? Simple. It’s inconsequential. The moment itself is nothing more than a fleeting celebration with no emotional importance to the main characters of the film or to us as the audience. At most, it’s a nice gesture towards inclusion that doesn’t seem to understand what inclusion really is. A kiss between a couple of any set of genders is meaningless to an audience if we aren’t made to care about those characters first. It’s the same reason that scene from Avengers: Endgame was ineffective, because the character is not involved in the story we’re bearing witness to, they exist to be there as something you can point at to say, “Oh hey, that’s a queer character,” and then the story moves on completely unaffected by their absence.

Andor has clearly learned from the mistakes of Rise of Skywalker. Here the queer characters are introduced with little fanfare. Cassian (Diego Luna) arrives at Aldhani to help with a seemingly impossible rebel mission. He meets the leader of the group, Vel (Faye Marsay), everyone trusts her authority, and she’s the glue that seems to hold this ragtag group together. We find out shortly into Cassian’s time with the rebels that Vel is in a relationship with the only other woman in the group, Cinta (Varada Sethu). Cinta is a bit of a hardass and for good reason, the Empire killed her entire family, and so she, like everyone else here, is aiming for revenge. Their relationship is revealed so understatedly that it might even go over some heads. As another rebel tells Cassian the team dynamics, he mentions that it’s not worth going after Vel since she’s already sharing her blanket with Cinta. It’s the kind of representation that doesn’t go out of its way to call attention to itself but is stronger for it. It helps to make these women three-dimensional characters we actually care about rather than random NPCs who are given a sliver of screen time for brownie points.

What Makes Vel and Cinta Good Representation

Image via Disney+

The reason that Vel and Cinta are such a good choice is that they’re so understated. Andor is grounded in a sense of realism despite its sci-fi setting, so to see a queer relationship treated as unworthy of note helps to establish a sense of normalcy. It also just makes sense that it wouldn’t be commented upon further, they’re in the middle of gearing up for an incredibly dangerous mission it’s hardly the time for romantics. As opposed to the contextless kiss in Rise of Skywalker, here we get to know Vel and Cinta as more realized characters. We care about them both individually and as a unit because we understand what is at stake.

Their relationship is made up of subtleties, from the blanket comment to their inseparability during the mission to Vel’s clear concern about Cinta’s extraction when she gives her report on Coruscant. It’s a subtle yet essential part of both of them. Vel and Cinta are both characters in their own right with their own backstories and dynamics within the group, and their relationship with each other is just treated as another part of their complexity. While it may seem obvious to say, this is what makes good queer characters. This is where the contextless kiss fell short, because they were not characters we knew or cared about in any way but random extras whose queerness was the only identifiable thing about them.

Of course, the understated approach is not immune to critique. If it’s too subtle you risk the audience missing the fact that characters are queer at all. And while it’s nice to have characters like Vel and Cinta, they’re still secondary or tertiary characters in the story. We grow attached to them, but they aren’t exactly who the story is about. They have agency, but the story isn’t theirs. We understand that queer people now exist in Star Wars, but they aren’t going to be our protagonists. It seems we’re still far from having queer leads in this franchise, yet this is undoubtedly a huge improvement. It’s a delicate line to walk, trying to make queer characters visible without making their visibility the only noteworthy thing about them — but the change in the past three years from a single cut-away kiss to a couple featured in multiple episodes shows that there was acknowledgment and a choice made to improve. Hopefully, Vel and Cinta will just be the first of many couples like this in the galaxy far, far away.

Andor premieres new episodes weekly every Wednesday on Disney+.