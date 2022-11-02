Star Wars: Andor has proven itself week after week, and as fans learn more about Diego Luna's Cassian Andor and find new characters to love, we're thrown into the rise of the Empire and the power it holds over the galaxy. One of those new characters that fans love is Vel Sartha, played by Faye Marsay. Coming into Cassian's life with Cinta Kaz (played by Varada Sethu), Vel is an important part thus far in Cassian's connections to the Rebellion on the ground level.

Now fans can take her home in her very own Black Series figure. A staple among fans of Star Wars, the Black Series figures are often detailed replicas of the characters we see on screen and the Vel Sartha figure is no different. The figure looks perfect and includes the character wearing a leather jacket and holding a blaster to protect her from the Empire's rule over whichever planet she's found herself on now.

The figure is part of the Bring Home the Galaxy program which has included lots of fun Star Wars merch. The figure was unveiled in a tweet From Hasbro Pulse that also revealed that the figure will come with a character-inspired blaster accessory and will be available for pre-order at 1:00 pm ET on November 2.

The interesting part about Andor is that there are characters we get to be reunited with but every new character we meet is also someone we run the risk of watching perish by the hand of the Empire, given that they're not in Cassian's story in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story or other Star Wars media. Perhaps Vel Sartha will become a significant part of the series still to come. Perhaps a Cinta Kaz figure is on the way as well so everyone's new favorite couple can be together fighting the Empire one payroll heist at a time.

You can pre-order the Vel Sartha figure on Hasbro Pulse's website where they also have the Star Wars The Vintage Collection Vel Sartha that goes perfectly with the rest of their Andor line.