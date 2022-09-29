Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Andor.In Episode 4 of Andor, titled "Aldhani," we are introduced to yet another new planet and set of characters as the Star Wars series continues to worldbuild and expand in breadth and scope. After a close call on Ferrix with Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) and his Imperial troops, we find a lightly wounded Cassian (Diego Luna) and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) making their way to the planet Aldhani.

Upon arriving on the lush planet with undulating green hills and valleys, rolling rivers, and cascading waterfalls that remind one of the Scottish highlands, we are introduced to one of Luthen's compatriots in the newly forming Rebel Alliance, Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay), the leader of a small guerilla group that is in the process of planning an attack on the Empire's Aldhani garrison — one that is intended to swipe an entire quarter's payroll for the local Imperial sector.

When Vel Met Cassian

Ruggedly put together in flowing, tattered, earth-toned garments and sporting a hiking stick, Vel is understandably less than thrilled to see that Luthen has arrived on world with a complete stranger. He informs her that Cassian, will be a new addition to her group that is only three days out from launching their operation. Having a strong presence, Vel makes a sensible case questioning Luthen's decision, but is ultimately forced to accept the "mercenary," who has been given the alias of "Clem" while he's involved in the secret mission, Saddled with her new recruit, Vel begins to figure out the best way to incorporate a willing but skeptical Cassian into the small group of rebels.

On their way back to camp, Vel displays her knowledge of the terrain as well as the history of its people conveying to Cassian how after centuries of living on Aldhani, the indigenous people have been run from the green pastures of the north and forced to work in the planet's industrial and residential southern lowlands by the Empire. Only "shepherds, nature lovers, mystics, and dead-enders" remain in the north, on a world that was chosen for its strategic location and proximity to Coruscant, the Empire's capital city.

Who Are the Rest of Vel's Crew?

Staying out of sight of patrolling Imperial TIE fighter patrols, they arrive at the camp set near a flowing river. It consists of handcrafted wood and stone huts and a rag-tag, but closely knit, rebel outfit of just six that includes a rough-looking Arvel Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who comes across as a very serious, self-appointed second in command, an inexperienced, boyish-looking Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther), an imposing gun-toting soldier Taramyn Barcona (Gershwyn Eustache Jnr) and a quiet and apprehensive Cinta Kaz (Varda Sethu).

Except for Nemik, who is welcoming of "Clem," it is quickly apparent that the rest of the group is going to need some convincing from Vel that Cassian is a worthy addition to the already established group, especially so late in the proceedings. After some back-and-forth among the group, Vel's word proves to be good enough as it's clear that they all respect her and trust her judgment.

The final member of the group, Lieutenant Gorn (Sule Rimi), arrives at the campsite on a speeder bike wearing an Imperial uniform. After some more convincing from Vel, the group's inside man provides valuable tactical information necessary to monitor the movement of the enemy forces. As they all come together to discuss their strategy for the attack, it becomes clear that the operation they are undertaking has long odds of success. The garrison is well-fortified and has approximately forty Imperial troops guarding it, but Vel, Taramyn, Nemik, and Lt. Gorn are quick with a plan and ease a cynical Cassian/Clem with their factual precision and thorough preparation. By the episode's end, Cassian settles in with Vel and the group and seems impressed with their preparation, dedication, and comradery and is all in as the burgeoning Rebel force prepares to take a crucial first step against the Imperial occupation on Aldhani.

