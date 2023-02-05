Even though it's been months since Andor aired its season finale, the Disney+ series is still giving us plenty of tidbits to talk about. The Star Wars spinoff focused on Diego Luna's character from Rogue One is full of thought-provoking dialogue and impressive action sequences, as seen in the story's conclusion. While the series' main focus is the development of its characters, Andor still has plenty to deliver when it comes to its easter egg department. One instance of the show implementing a neat hidden reference in the background was the inclusion of cast modular pieces from the original Death Star trench run from A New Hope.

In a recent interview with the Before and Afters magazine, Andor's Visual Effects Supervisor Scott Pritchard talked about the appearance of the pieces in the show:

One of the artists working on the Death Star shots, Timothee Maron, he actually put in some details in the very background of one of the shots, that were these little blocks which were cast modular pieces from the original Death Star trench run. He never told me about it, and then I saw it in dailies. I was like, ‘Is that…’. He was like, ‘Yeah. That is.’ That was one of the best moments in the entire show, when you know people are really bought into it, and you get ideas just bubbling up from the artists.

It's interesting to see the amount of care that went into the series, which is currently in production of its second season. Andor follows Cassian (Luna) five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. At the beginning of his journey, the future Rebel hero is looking for his missing sister in the galaxy's underworld. While focused on his quest, Cassian meets Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), who sees him as a valuable asset to the organization that would eventually become the Rebel Alliance.

