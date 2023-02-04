Last year, Disney+ delivered one of the most grounded and thoughtful views at the Empire's rule over the galaxy with Andor, a series focused on Diego Luna's character from the prequel Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In the show, Cassian (Luna) must travel through a very morally ambiguous climate, where the Rebellion isn't the organized army we see in the original Star Wars trilogy, but merely several groups of people who are separated, but trying to do what's right. In a recent interview with the Befores and Afters magazine, visual effects supervisor Scott Pritchard discussed what went into creating some of the show's must stunning sequences.

When asked about how the studio shared their vision of the series with him, Pritchard had the following to say: "When I was first told about it, it was all about that it’s not a big visual effects series. It was not going to have big, flashy visual effects. It’s predominantly an environment show, which I thought, brilliant, because I particularly like doing environments, that’s my kind of thing." said the artist. That focus on the characters over the visual spectacle could be seen since the show's premiere, with the nuance of Andor being discussed in Collider's own Maggie Lovitt's review for the episode.

Alongside the interview with Pritchard, Befores and Afters released a series of four featurettes highlighting the visual effects team's work on the series. Whether it's a K2 series Imperial droid, or Mon Mothma's (Genevieve O'Reily) ship, the team at ILM give a peek behind the curtain in the videos at how some of the most fantastical elements from Andor are brought to life.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Andor': Diego Luna on the Importance of Having Answers to Every Question on Set

In the series, Cassian hasn't been recruited by the Rebel alliance yet. In fact, his journey begins when he is looking for his sister, who is only seen through flashbacks in all of the first season of the show. Cassian's quest to be reunited with his lost sibling makes him become reckless and lose his purpose, until he is found by Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård). Luthen tries to show Cassian that his anger and energy can be used for good if he focuses them on taking apart the army that attacked his home and destroyed his family in the first place.

Andor is just one of the many projects Lucasfilm has developed for Disney+. The Mandalorian, which recently released a new poster for its upcoming third season, was the first live action series created for the platform, followed by The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor. A second season of the Cassian show, with most of the main cast coming back in their roles, is currently filming. A projected 2024 release is in place for the show's sophomore season.

All episodes of the first season of Andor are currently streaming on Disney+. You can find the featurettes related to the show's visual effects below: