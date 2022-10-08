Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.After much coaxing and wheedling, Cassian (Diego Luna) consents to taking on the job Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) had come to offer him. The two then land on Aldhani, the planet the band of rebels have been using as a sort of headquarters for their revolutionary heist. Episode 5 of Andor allows fans to observe how the rebels interact with each other, how they are all poles apart in what drives them towards the rebellion, and how they wouldn’t trust each other as far as they could throw them despite being cogs in the same machine.

Arvel Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Andor butt heads a number of times in Episode 5, and the tension between the two is very tangible. In one of their very first encounters, Andor confronts Skeen for having taken his belongings from the hammock while he was fast asleep. To his credit, Andor seems to understand where Skeen’s mistrust is coming from, though, of course, he wouldn’t have been so considerate had his roommate taken the sky kyber crystal Luthen Rael had given him as collateral in Episode 4. The scene quickly transcends the misgiving wariness into stoic sentimentality, with Skeen seeming to share a sort of shared experience with Andor.

What Do Andor and Skeen Talk About?

Andor and Skeen seem to land on common ground when the latter points to the tattoo on his chest and bets the former knows what it means. Cassian drops the facade and admits to knowing what the barcode-like symbol on Skeen’s chest suggests. The barcode indicates that Skeen seems to have had his fair share of rabble-rousing, as the string of numbers suggests that he’s seen a rough time behind the bars. Cassian interprets the Aurabesh letters as ‘Krayt Head’ and the symbol on Skeen’s arm as ‘By The Hand’.

What Do the Tattoos on Skeen’s Arm Indicate?

While the show hasn’t so far revealed what the tattoos on Skeen’s arm mean, one can draw certain clues from the conversation the two have to arrive at a hypothesis. Krayt Head, tattooed over the barcode, is a relic of Tusken Raiders, who are said to have preserved the head of a Krayt dragon – one of the most deadly animals on Tatooine. This could possibly be a reference to Knights of the Old Republic, and the barcode could identify the rebel as a prisoner on Tatooine. These references perhaps hint that something larger seems to be at play or simply indicate that Star Wars doesn’t take the Extended Universe additions with a grain of salt.

The tattoo on Skeen’s arm is rather mysterious, having never been mentioned in any possible context before. It could, however, be a reference to the Hand of Thrawn as Cassian says, “They built a lot of cages,” implying a sort of unrest brewing behind the shadows. The hand of Thrawn, its structure resembling a literal hand, was a fortress built on the planet of Nirauan, and it served as a hub of operations for the Empire of the Hand.