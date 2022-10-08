Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.Ever since her first appearance in Andor, Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) has been after one thing: the Starpath unit stolen by Cassian (Diego Luna). Now, it seems, her quest might lead her to even deeper secrets within the Empire. The fifth episode of the new Star Wars show, "The Axe Forgets", was all about further exploring and developing the current roster of characters, while also introducing new plot points to be followed in the future, and Dedra's is likely one of those... And the most dangerous of them.

During her rather brief scene, Dedra continues her search for the stolen Starpath unit on her own, after trying to get it through official means by asking Lieutenant Supervisor Blevin (Ben Bailey Smith). After he offered her nothing but contempt, she went on to do it herself. After reviewing a digital pile of files along with Attendant Heert (Jacob James Beswick), she caught the trail of something. A series of attacks happened across the galaxy at multiple points, all with the outcome of having military equipment stolen or destroyed. All of those happened at distant locations from one another, making it seem random, but, as Heert wisely puts it, "it's too random to be random".

There are multiple possibilities as to where exactly does this trail might lead Dedra. Although never mentioned in the scene, the word "rebel" immediately jumps to mind, and it's the most likely of those possibilities, too, but there are other forces at work within the Empire itself, and Dedra might be starting to understand that there is a bigger plan laid out secretly, one that the other officers of her rank are missing because they are too self-centered. One thing is for sure: all these are equally dangerous possibilities.

What Is the Source of the Rebel Attacks

"I know this: if I was them, this is how I'd do it." As an agent of the Imperial Security Bureau (ISB), Dedra Meero's job is to prevent the rise of threats against the Empire. In order to do this, it's important to think like your enemy, put yourself in their shoes, and wonder how it is that you would act in their place. That's precisely what she is doing in the scene, the threat to the Empire being rebel insurgents.

Dedra and Heert discover the attacks happening in many worlds with high military presence. Hosnian Prime is one of the financial centers of the galaxy and a highly urbanized and populated world. Fondor is home to Imperial Navy shipyards, the place where many Star Destroyers come from. Kessel is an important place as it's where the Pyke Syndicate operates mining spice, and we know from Solo: A Star Wars Story that the Empire patrols the Kessel Run. Jakku is the most obvious exception, as there was no confirmed Imperial presence there, save for a very important observatory, but more on that later.

What suggests rebel activity in those attack is precisely how spread out across the galaxy they were, and the fact that all of them resulted in stolen or destroyed military equipment. Andor currently takes place in 5 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin, seen in A New Hope), and, at this point, there is no formal and unified Rebellion. We can have an idea of how insurgent activities happened by remembering that the first season of Star Wars Rebels also takes place in the same time period, for example. That means that the fight against the Empire is happening in a disconnected fashion, with no unified directing from anyone. In a few years, yes, it will all come together under the single Rebel Alliance banner, but that will still take a while.

RELATED: 'Andor': How Far Will You Go For the Rebellion?

Who Could Be Behind These Attacks?

Image via Disney+

There are two people who seem to be operating in a coordinated fashion, though. The first is Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), who is even supervising the rebel attack on the Imperial Garrison on Aldhani. This operation's goal is exactly the stealing of military equipment from the Empire, which lines up perfectly with Dedra's suspicions.

There is a not-so-small chance that the Aldhani mission is but one in a long line of attacks that were supposed to feel random, but are actually part of the same trail. There is a precedent for such missions in Star Wars lore: the Y-Wings bombers we see in A New Hope were actually also stolen from the Empire in an episode of Rebels. So if Dedra connects the dots and deduces that the next target of this series of attacks is Aldhani, she might be on a collision course with Cassian and Vel Sartha's (Faye Marsay) group.

The other person is Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker). We know from the trailers that he and Luthen will eventually work together on Andor, and coordinated attacks like that also fall in line with the guerrilla methods employed by his Partisans. He has very little regard for casualties, so that is something that isn't in his favor here, as that would attract a great deal of attention. Either way

Project Stardust

But the galaxy is bigger than that, and rebel attacks are not the only possible explanation. In fact, two possibilities lie in the Empire itself. The first is, of course, Project Stardust, the codename behind the construction of the planet-killer superweapon known as the Death Star. This would make sense for a number of reasons, the first one being the obvious connection between Andor and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

But the construction of the Death Star was a highly secretive project, one that never settled in the same place for too long and that drew resources from multiple points in the galaxy. The Empire went far in their efforts to cover their tracks - to the point of committing genocide against the populations of a few planets and framing certain actions as attacks – and details were given only on a need-to-know basis. But a well-trained officer and intelligence agent could pick that trail given the right push, and Dedra has an important military device to recover.

If that is the case, then Dedra is in serious danger. The information about the Death Star plans are too carefully handled for anyone else to deduce it like that, which makes her an immediate liability. As the Empire is not known for mercy, her only way out would be to give this information to the Rebellion and hope for clemency. Only we know the rebels find out about Project Stardust only in Rogue One, so let's hope that's not the case here.

The Contingency

Image via Lucasfilm

Another top secret Imperial plan, the Contingency has many similarities with Project Stardust: the operations were spread out, it required extensive use of military equipment and there was just as big an effort to cover any tracks. It was based on the premise that "an Empire that was not able to protect its Emperor has failed", and, therefore, needs to be purged of its weakness. As we know, Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) "dies" in Return of the Jedi, so...

The Contingency itself consisted of a series of coordinated attacks on multiple Imperial worlds, especially those that were home to military bases and secret facilities. Once "the weakness was purged", the remaining officers would regroup and reorganize into the First Order.

Right now, though, the lead that indicates Dedra might have sniffed the Contingency is the mention of Jakku. Rey (Daisy Ridley) is perfect in her assessment of the planet when she says she is from "nowhere," because Jakku is pretty much that. There is nothing relevant there for the Empire to seek. Palpatine, on the other hand, has a very special reason to send the Empire there. The planet is home to a secret observatory, one that researched the Dark Side of the Force, as seen in the Aftermath book trilogy, by Chuck Wendig.

Of course, there could have been a rebel attack on an Imperial detachment there, but they wouldn't know there would even be any sort of military presence in the first place. They wouldn't know to attack Jakku without any kind of reliable inside intel. If that's the case that was a sheer streak of luck on their part. The problem with the Contingency is, once again, that it's only revealed after Palpatine "dies". So, for Dedra's sake, let's hope the scent she caught was indeed of rebel attacks.