Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Andor.The new Disney+ series Andor takes place in the year 5 B.B.Y. in the Star Wars timeline. This means that the Galactic Empire has ruled the galaxy with an iron fist for well over a decade since the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. In the first few episodes of the series, we see that civilians on the streets are terrified to raise their concerns. The mere thought of the word “rebellion” is enough to strike fear into their hearts, as they know that the Empire will respond with ruthless force.

The Empire’s influence has reached every corner of the galaxy. Even the areas that are not strictly under Imperial command have a form of authoritative force that strikes terror into the hearts of their subjects. In the Trade sector of the galaxy where Andor takes place, a corporate conglomerate called Preox-Morlana serves as the primary political body. Preox-Morlana takes their orders from the Empire, and relishes the chance to carry out the Imperial laws.

Preox-Morlana is a different type of antagonist than what we’ve seen before in the Star Wars franchise. Unlike the Sith Lords or dark side force users, these are simply normal people who have been seduced by fascism. It will be interesting to see how Andor deals with relevant societal themes such as security and brutality, radicalization, and political protest.

Preox-Morlana’s Infrastructure

Image via Disney+

Preox-Morlana has control over Ferrix, the planet where Cassian (Diego Luna) lives in the first few episodes. While we know that they also control the planet Morlana Four, it’s possible that there are other planets in the near vicinity that are also subject to their role. Preox-Morlana has its capital on the planet Morlana One, which we briefly see in the first episode of the series. The trailers have indicated that we will see more of the political ruling body and its relationship with the Galactic Empire in the rest of the first season.

Preox-Morlana’s security force, known as the “Pre-Mor Authority,” maintains tight control of the region. Citizens are required to have an identification card that allows the security forces to look up details about their background; this ends up causing trouble for Cassian when his real home planet is revealed. Although Ferrix isn’t regularly patrolled, the planet comes under suspicion after Cassian kills the Pre-Mor officers Verlo Skiff (Stephen Wight) and Kravas Drezzer (Lee Boardman) outside a brothel in one of the leisure zones on Morlana One.

While killing two officers is a crime that raises red flags, we see that Preox-Morlana is willing to cover up these sorts of activities in order to disguise any bad behavior on the part of their officers. In the first episode, Chief Hyne (Rupert Vansittart) orders Deputy Inspector Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) to not pursue the investigation any further. Acknowledging these officers’ deaths would bring to light the fact that they were frequenting a brothel.

The Pre-Mor Authority’s Mission

Image via Disney Plus

Despite his orders to drop the case, Karn ends up investigating Cassian further. When Hyne temporarily leaves his post to meet with his superiors in the Empire, Karn takes the opportunity to look up Cassian’s information, and deduce that he is on Ferrix. Karn brings together a security force to search the planet. Although he claims to have noble intentions, it’s clear that the officers under his command simply can’t wait to rough up the local civilians.

However, we see in the combat sequence in the episode “Reckoning” that these officers lack the proper military training that Stormtroopers have. They’re really just thugs who have been given weapons; they know nothing about performing an actual raid, and Cassian and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) outwit them by rigging a speeder to explode. We see signs of resentment from the other inhabitants of Ferrix. They are empowered that someone was finally able to stand up to the Pre-Mor authority.

Preox-Morlana’s Future

Image via Disney+

Even if they are simply thugs, the Pre-Mor officers are still dangerous. They brutally beat Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) in the streets while they are looking for Cassian and Rael. They even shoot her boyfriend, Timm Karlo (James McArdle), leaving him to die. Karlo isn’t necessarily a likable character; he betrays Cassian to the Pre-Mor Authority out of jealousy. However, Karlo realizes at the last moment that drawing the Pre-Mor officers’ attention to Ferrix is only putting everyone in danger.

Unfortunately, Ferrix is unlikely to escape these events without any consequences. The battle in the city square resulted in the death of several Pre-Mor officers, and Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw) has indicated that the people of the city would be eager to form a resistance movement. This puts Karn in a difficult position; his disastrous plan to capture Cassian ended up killing the men under his command. Since he went behind his superior’s back to do this in the first place, both Syril and Cassian could draw the attention of the Empire.