Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor. The first three episodes of Andor revolved around Cassian (Diego Luna) trying to sell a piece of technology to Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard), who is revealed to be Bix’s (Adria Arjona) secret buyer. While the box-shaped technology appears to be pretty ordinary as far as looks go (An amalgam of opaque wires and glistening buttons is not something one would be too willing to spend the big credits on), it is clear by the way Cassian keeps the technology wrapped in what appears to be silk covering and the fascinated look on Luthen’s face that what seems to have fallen into the possession of the desperate thief is no trifle. But if the technology is so valuable, why is Cassian so keen on selling it without further ado? He could, after all, do very well with a little patience. Well, desperate times call for desperate measures. Cassian needs to make a bunch of credits quickly so as to leave the planet Ferrix and the box-shaped tool - known as the NS-9 Starpath Unit appears to be his best bet, given that he is neither remotely rich nor in any way resourceful.

How Did Cassian Get the NS-9 Starpath Unit?

The show, perhaps to maintain the mystery surrounding the much-raved-about technology, doesn’t delve too deep into how exactly one came to be in the possession of Cassian. It is revealed, however, that Cassian, employing his unparalleled robbery skills, stole the NS-9 Starpath Unit from the Imperial Naval Base at Steergard - a commendable feat indeed. Not many would consider formulating such a risky plan, let alone carry it out so impetuously! But then again, Cassian Andor is not known for thorough and elaborate premeditation.

What Exactly is Steergard?

Given that the Starpath Unit is not explored in much detail in the show, save for the context in which it is referred to – that is, Cassian’s efforts to make some quick credits off of it – the Steergard, too, is only referred to in passing, if at all. It is, however, clear that the aforementioned place was the site of the Steergard Naval Yard. At one point or another, it is revealed, Cassian grabs the NS-9 Starpath Unit from the Naval Base, thanks to his impressive skills as a well-known thief.

What is the box-shaped technology that’s caused so much fuss?

The fuss, created both by the characters in the show and fandom devotees, is more than reasonable. After all, the first three episodes of Andor revolve around Cassian trying to sell the thing. What is the NS-9 Starpath Unit though?

The NS-9 Starpath Unit is one of the many untraceable box-shaped pieces of Imperial technology, capable of tracking all the Imperial coordinates for nine radial parsecs. Cassian Stole one of these devices from the Imperial Naval Base at Steergard prior to 5 BBY. Moreover, the device that Cassian gets his hands on boasts vector crystals and has the Imperial seal still intact. Both Caleen (Adria Arjona) and Luthen Rael seem to be very interested in purchasing the box, though, of course, Rael harbors more reasons for crossing paths with Andor than an Imperial Device, as it is later revealed.

Even Dedra (Denise Gough), ever since her first appearance, seems to be obsessed with the Starpath Unit that was stolen by Cassian. Her fixation had at first come off as her trying to cover up a mistake of sorts, but the scene in Episode 5 reveals that she and her subordinate suspect that there is something larger at play.

What Happens to the Starpath Unit?

Unfortunately, or perhaps owing to a weird stroke of luck (the device, invaluable as it was, could have brought forth more trouble than it was worth) the Starpath Unit is ultimately lost in a firefight that takes place in a warehouse on planet Ferrix between Andor, Rael and Pre-Mor Enforcement.