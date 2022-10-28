Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor.

The strengths of Andor lie within exploring the gray areas of the Rebellion and the Empire with nuance. While the Rebel Alliance is fighting for a worthy cause, Andor exposes how this cause comes with collateral damage. Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and the Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) are starting to feel the equilibrium of their control shift. In the latest episode of Andor, “Narkina 5,” the Empire is doubling down on preventative efforts to ensure that something like what happened on Aldhani never happens again. Despite his best efforts to stay off the grid, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) finds himself in an Imperial factory on Narkina 5, where he’s to remain until he fulfills his six-year sentence. Now that he’s in there, Cassian is coming face-to-face with people he indirectly impacted because of his involvement with the heist on Aldhani.

During Episode 7’s “Announcement,” the head of the ISB, Colonel Wullf Yularen (Malcolm Sinclair), is given full permission by Palpatine to conduct the investigation, as well as operations, moving forward. The ISB has unchecked authority to arrest anyone under suspicion or perceived threat to the Empire; hence, every crime in the Empire is deemed an extreme penalty and therefore, comes with severe sentences.

So What Exactly is the P.O.R.D.?

It’s out of this power from the ISB that the Public Order Resentencing Decree, or P.O.R.D., goes into effect. In the wake of the heist of the Imperial base on Aldhani, this decree imposes harsher punishments on anyone whose criminal activity affects the Empire in some capacity. Any attack or infraction, no matter how small, is retroactively being treated as a capital offense. Because of this, it means that current inmates, like those Cassian meets in Episode 8’s “Narkina 5,” are being resentenced for longer terms at the Imperial factory facility. Instead of counting down the days on their tab, their days are being increased. This means more days spent feverishly working to make their daily quota of parts built or risk being fried by the Tunqstoid steel floors.

When Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) confronts Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) about the fallout from the attack, Luthen explains to her that they need Palpatine’s fear and overreaction. In his eyes, this new pressure from the Empire is necessary in order to wake the average person up to how much the Empire has been choking life out of the galaxy. Luthen already knows that people have to suffer in order to make their cause more desirable. The mission on Aldhani succeeded in acquiring Rebel funds that were desperately needed, but it also did its job to cause the Empire to overreact and therefore push the galaxy towards a breaking point.

Collateral Damage from the Aldhani Heist

However, Luthen did not account for how the Empire’s grip would push others away from the Rebellion cause, not towards it. The inmates on Narkina 5 are already in the Empire’s grasp; there’s no escaping it, particularly on Narkina 5 where the seemingly only form of escape is through suicide. By increasing the inmates’ sentences, the rebels have unintentionally made new enemies out of those who were just biding their time. Those who could’ve been great allies for the cause now have a reasonable level of mistrust towards them since their actions have made their lives worse.

Cassian has been getting a firsthand look at how his participation in the Aldhani heist is impacting the galaxy on a micro level. Maarva (Fiona Shaw), Bix (Adria Arjona), Brassos (Joplin Sibtain), and the rest of Ferrix are feeling the pinch of direct Imperial supervision after his escape in Episode 3’s “Reckoning.” After Aldhani, Maarva is motivated to take on her own resistance by being a rebel in her own right; Bix is being questioned by Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) about him. Cassian himself is experiencing the weight of P.O.R.D. by being arrested and sentenced after crossing paths with an incredulous Shoretrooper. Now in an Imperial prison factory, he’s surrounded by inmates whose hopes for freedom at their original sentencing have been dashed. Cassian is, in part, responsible for his and his fellow inmates’ predicament.

Luthen has pushed the hand of the Empire from a privileged distance, and he doesn’t have to face the consequences from that yet; it’s the people already locked away that are facing it first. Luthen has made enemies he’s never met, but Cassian has to live with them in a way Luthen can’t comprehend, all for the sake of freeing the galaxy from the Empire’s grip.