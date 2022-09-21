Star Wars: Andor is here and with it comes the long-awaited return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. It has now ushered in a parody from the beloved FX series What We Do In The Shadows and what a day for those in the cross-section of that fandom venn diagram. The image tweeted out by FX Networks is the same poster style as the Star Wars: Andor poster was but instead of a dark and gloomy Luna as Cassian staring back at us, we have Kayvan Novak as Nandor smirking.

The joke is honestly pretty good. And the joke of course being that their names are similar to each other and that should be enough for us all. The poster was released back during Star Wars Celebration and was given to those in Anaheim at that first showcase for Lucasfilm. As someone who has it on my wall, this does make me want a Nandor version of the same poster to complete the collection.

Star Wars: Andor started on Disney+ on September 21 and showed us the world of Cassian Andor prior to his appearance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and shows a time prior to the Rebellion as we know it. It's a beautiful reintroduction to the character and one that has fans of Star Wars exited to go on this adventure with Cassian.

Image via Disney+

It does feel oddly apt that another fan favorite in Novak's Nandor gets the same poster. Nandor is a vampire who is living on Staten Island with the rest of his vampire friends who refuses to recognize his feelings for Guillermo and often fights with Laszlo. He's moody, confused, and trying his best to understand who he is anymore and he's frankly perfect. The love for Nandor does feel very similar to how the love for Cassian started back when Rogue One was released.

Fans clung to him and celebrated him at every turn because he's so good and so it is no surprise that the two are sharing the same poster with one another. Star Wars: Andor may take place in a galaxy far far away but all this does is make me want to see how Nandor and Andor would react to each other. It's not possible, but if they wanted to cast Novak in Star Wars or Luna in What We Do In the Shadows, I wouldn't be mad about it.