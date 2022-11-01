Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor.Andor has the opportunity to expand and improve upon some of the characters, storylines, and thematic implications that were first introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Although the first live-action Star Wars spinoff film was originally conceived as a darker film in the vein of Saving Private Ryan, the film had a tumultuous post-production process and had to go through many weeks of reshoots. Tony Gilroy was brought in to save the film, so it should be interesting to see a project that he has full control over with Andor.

One of the more confusing aspects of Rogue One was the inclusion of the character Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), an extremist resistance leader who is not associated with the formal Rebel Alliance. Saw’s radical tactics are more brutal than what the core rebels are capable of. Although Saw’s role in Rogue One is relatively brief, he was first introduced in the fifth season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He’s continued to appear in Star Wars animation in both Rebels and The Bad Batch.

Saw is a unique character who shows that the Star Wars conflict isn’t as black-and-white as it may seem. Not everyone that hates the Galactic Empire is a hero, and Saw’s ruthlessness isn’t much different than the enemies he claims to hate. Saw made his first appearance in Andor in “Narkina 5.” Although Saw is reluctant about coming to Luthen Rael’s (Stellan Skarsgard) aid, he may be forced to help as the Empire presses down on everyone.

How did Saw become a rebel?

A four-part storyline in the fifth season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars followed Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor), and Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) as they aided a group of resistance fighters on the planet Onderon. Onderon had managed to remain neutral in the Clone Wars, but their King, Ransis Dendup (Barry Dennen), was ousted of control by a Seperatist faction in the service of Count Dooku (Corey Burton). Dooku inserted the fascist leader Sanjay Rash (Kirk Thorton) to serve as a “puppet leader” for the Separatists.

The Onderon rebels loyal to Dendup reluctantly ask for the aid of the Galactic Republic in restoring peace to their planet. Although Saw’s (Andrew Kishino) sister, Steela (Dawn-Lyen Gardner), believes in the integrity of the Jedi, Saw sees the Republic as just another conqueror. Steela ultimately sacrifices herself to bring peace to their planet, but their victory is short-lived. Saw’s skepticism about the Republic is proven correct when the Galactic Empire takes over and takes control of Onderon.

In the pilot episode of The Bad Batch, “Aftermath,” the former clone troopers of Clone Force 99 are sent to Onderon to dispatch with a group of rogue terrorists that Grand Moff Tarkin (Stephen Stanton) claims are a threat to the new Empire. Although they initially come to blows with Saw and a group of Onderon’s soldiers, the clones realize that Saw is a former ally of Captain Rex. Saw reveals that he is starting his own militia sect to fight the Empire called the “Partisans.”

Where is Saw now?

Andor picks up with Saw when Luthen goes to meet with him and the Partisans on the remote planet Segra Milo. Although this is the first time we’ve seen Segra Milo in the Star Wars universe, we know from Rogue One that Saw’s operation has expanded beyond Onderon. He is flanked by his loyal soldier Benthic (also known as “Two Tubes”), who later appears in both Rogue One and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Saw’s rebels have a network of spies that give them information on Imperial activities.

Rebels actually takes place after Andor, so we know that Saw will eventually come to the aid of Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.) and his apprentice Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) when they're cornered on Geonosis. Saw briefly comes into contact with the Rebel Alliance leaders, but they aren't aware of his location by the time of Rogue One.

What do Saw and Luthen talk about?

Luthen is tasked with meeting with different operatives as he secures funding from Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly). The Imperial technology that Cassian helped steal allows him to barter with Saw. Luthen reveals his true intentions. He has a secret operative on the inside in the Imperial prison on Spellhaus, where Cassian is being held captive. Luthen doesn’t have the means to break into the highly secure location, but Saw’s men could help him with the heist.

Saw is reluctant to help. He still considers any member of the Senate to be corrupt, and sees Luthen’s allies as Separatists and therefore a part of a different group as him. He’s unwilling to risk the lives of his dedicated soldiers to meet Luthen’s demands. While Luthen insists that they need to work together to fight the Empire, Saw claims he is not a mercenary that can be bartered with. He reminds Luthen of the different rebel factions that have been slain thus far, including those on Mimban.

Although Luthen attempts to convince him by admitting that he is a coward, Saw claims that he has no “clarity of purpose” and that the sight of Spellhaus in flames is not enough to risk his men. Saw’s role in “Narkina 5” could be either a brief cameo or the first of a recurring appearance, so it will be interesting to see where the story goes as the prison arc is wrapped.