Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Andor.While the first three episodes of Disney+'s Andor focused squarely on Cassian’s (Diego Luna) journey, this week’s installment gave the audience some context about what is going on in the rest of the galaxy. In “Aldhani,” we catch up with the political state of the universe at the galactic capital on Coruscant. While Coruscant once stood as a symbol of freedom, opportunity, and the Jedi Order, it is now the place where the Imperial Security Bureau decides how to exact its role on the rest of the galaxy.

Although we don’t see the Imperial Senate itself in “Aldhani,” there are a few brief scenes including the fan-favorite character Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly). Mothma first appeared as the leader of the Rebel Alliance in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi. O’Reilly was cast as the younger version of the character in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, but her scenes were cut from the final film. However, she returned to portray Mothma in both Star Wars Rebels and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Mothma has yet to publicly voice her support for the Rebel Alliance, which puts her in a difficult position. She is still the senator of the planet Chandrila in the Imperial Senate, and any public outcry on her part could inadvertently affect the people that she represents. Although Chandrila gets only a brief mention in Andor, it has a more important role in the Star Wars Expanded Universe.

What Is Chandrila?

Chandrila was one of the Core Worlds of the Galactic Republic, a peaceful section of the galaxy close to the central hub on Coruscant. Chandrila was among the founding planets of the Galactic Republic in ancient times. Similar to Alderaan, Chandrilans were characterized by their peaceful nature and generous spirit. However, the planet was also wealthy, politically active, and highly educated, which gave them the reputation of being pretentious.

Mon Mothma became one of the youngest senators in service when she was elected to serve her people around the same time as Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. Mothma rarely got to visit her homeworld during the Clone Wars, as she played an active role in the senate resisting militarization efforts. In Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Mothma aligns herself with Naboo’s Padme Amidala (Catherine Taber) and Alderaan’s Bail Organa (Phil Lamarr) to offer a peaceful solution to the war.

In The Clone Wars episode “Heroes on Both Sides,” Mothma leads her people into offering an olive branch of peace to the Separatist Senate. The Chandrilans recognize that while the core leadership of the Confederacy of the Independent Systems consists of scheming corporations, there are many people who have valid criticisms of the Galactic Republic. Sadly, the peace treaty is halted before it can begin when General Grievous (Matthew Wood) organizes a terrorist attack on Coruscant.

What Happens to the Chandrilans?

The Chandrilans’ discontent with the direction of the Republic becomes more apparent during the final days of the Clone Wars. In the scenes that were cut from Revenge of the Sith, Mothma and Organa (Jimmy Smits) approach Padme (Natalie Portman) about joining the Loyalist Committee. This group consists of Chandrila, Alderaan, and the other planets that feel that Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) has used the war to stay in power. This group is obviously unsuccessful, as Palpatine crowns himself Emperor and the Galactic Empire is formed. However, the members of the Loyalist Committee become the founders of the Rebel Alliance.

Chandrila is in a difficult position in the Imperial Era. Although there are many on the planet that are resistant towards fascism, their proximity to Coruscant puts them in danger. We see this fear in Andor when Mothma is forced to meet Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) covertly to discuss their rebel operations. Andor also introduces an interesting wrinkle with the character of Perrin Fertha (Alastair Mackenize), Mothma’s husband. While she also represents the Chandrilans, Fertha appears to be supportive of the Empire. Rael notes that he has an interest in Imperial weapons manufacturing. This suggests that at least some portion of the Chandrilans do not share Mothma’s peaceful ways.

The New Republic and the Ben Solo Connection

Chandrila becomes a target planet after Mothma openly calls for a formal Rebel Alliance in the Star Wars Rebels episode “Secret Cargo.” Mothma becomes listed as a fugitive, and the Chandrilans that are loyal to her are forced to go into hiding. Unlike Organa, who masks his connection to the Rebel Alliance, Mothma has to abandon the Imperial Senate. In Chuck Wendig’s novel Aftermath, the character Olia Choko refers to Chandrila as a “small planet with big ideas.”

After the Battle of Endor in Return of the Jedi, Chandrila becomes the capital of the New Republic. It became the training ground for New Republic pilots, and accepted refugees from worlds that had been overrun by the Empire. Unfortunately, this also makes Chandrila a target. The planet is devastated by a terrorist attack by Fleet Admiral Gallius Rax. The “Liberation Day Attacks” perpetuate the fraught state of the galaxy. However, Chandrila ultimately emerges from these challenges and resumes its rule as a symbol of peace. Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) gives birth to her son, Ben (Adam Driver), on Chandrila after the fighting has ceased.