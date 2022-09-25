Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Andor.The heroes of Andor aren’t gifted with power of The Force. They are simply average civilians who have to endure the brutality of the Galactic Empire. The residents of the planet Ferrix live in fear that any defiance on their part will be promptly squashed. Within the first few episodes, Tony Gilroy’s Rogue One spinoff series has introduced numerous characters that play a pivotal role in Cassian’s (Diego Luna) journey. One of them is Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), a local salvage worker. Through their interactions, the series alludes to a past between the two characters.

There’s a hint of romance between Bix and Cassian. Although Cassian’s murder of the Imperial officers catches her by surprise, she has secrets of her own. It’s clear that a resistance is brewing against the Galactic Empire. It’s possible that Bix will join the Rebel Alliance as they learn to fight for more than just themselves.

Bix Is Cassian's Connection to Luthen Rael

In the first episode, Bix is less than enthused when Cassian approaches her about setting up a black market purchase. Cassian has found a Starpath Unit, and he thinks that Bix can help him find a buyer. Although Bix agrees to connect Cassian with the enigmatic Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard), she wants him to leave. It’s suggested that they may have had a falling out, even though they work together in the criminal underworld of Ferrix.

Bix is already in a relationship with her employer, Timm Karlo (James McArdle), a local salvage worker who runs a junkyard and works alongside her. Bix attempts to mask any relationship she may have had with Andor from her boyfriend, though Timm is suspicious of Cassian. Timm is also seemingly unaware of the black market situation. Bix goes behind his back to meet with Cassian not understanding the context and assuming the worst. His jealousy gets the better of him when he reports Cassian as the Kenari male that Preox-Morlana are looking for.

Bix and Timm sleep together that night, but she doesn’t realize that he was the one who betrayed Cassian to the security forces. She lies to him when she asks him to open the junkyard so that Cassian can meet with Luthen. It’s clear that Bix may have some larger connection to Luthen’s mysterious operation; she knows to use a keyword phrase in order to set up the meeting.

Pre-Mor's Attack on Ferrix Only Leads to Trouble

Things take a tragic direction in the third episode, “Reckoning.” Timm and Bix are confronted by Pre-Mod officers in their junk shop. Since the Imperials know Cassian’s name, Bix realizes that it was Timm who sent them Cassian’s identifying information. She rushes away to alert him as the Pre-Mod officers surround the junkyard.

But, as Bix rushes to alert Cassian and Luthen, she’s confronted by a squad of Pre-Mor officers. They beat and hand-cuff her to the railing, leading Timm to run to her rescue. He realizes too late that his personal vendetta against Cassian may have inadvertently caused his girlfriend to be put in danger. Unfortunately, this ultimately leads to him getting shot to death by Pre-Mor soldiers who fire on him immediately.

Bix’s role moving forward will be interesting. Luthen states that he came to Ferrix in search of Cassian specifically, so perhaps Bix was already aware that she was sending Cassian to meet with a potential resistance leader. Bix was left in the streets to mourn for Timm, but it seems likely that she and Cassian will cross paths again soon. It will be interesting to see how Bix deals with Timm’s death and whether her relationship with Cassian will change for the better or worse.

Who Is Adria Arjona?

​​​​​​​Adria Arjona has made a name for herself with her resume of film and television credits. She can be spotted in several recent genre films, including The Belko Experiment, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Triple Frontier, and 6 Underground. She was also one of the main characters of Good Omens playing the occultist Anathema Device. 2022 has been a big year for Arjona. In addition to her lead role in Andor, she appeared in Morbius, the remake of Father of the Bride, and the HBO miniseries Irma Vep.