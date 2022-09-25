Although Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was certainly a darker entry in the saga, it was still a story of good versus evil. However, Disney+’s Andor has blurred those lines. Cassian (Diego Luna) isn’t a straightforward hero. In the opening sequence of the first episode, Cassian kills two officers outside a brothel after they try to shake him down. His malicious activities attract the attention of some of the show’s primary antagonists.

Kyle Soller plays a major role in the series as Syril Karn, the Preox Morlana Security Inspector who leads the mission to track down Cassian. Karn subverts our expectations of what a “villain” looks like. He’s incredibly dedicated to his job, but often taking things farther than his superiors. The first three episodes of Andor show his incompetence when it comes to leading a mission. Plus, he isn’t nearly as intimidating as some of the other Imperial officers in the Star Wars franchise. Karn does pretty much everything wrong in the first three episodes.

Karn's character arc over the course of Andor’s first season will be an interesting one. Perhaps, Cassian’s latest escape and the rise of a resistance force will embolden Karn, and make him more committed to his role as an Imperial servant. The resistance is becoming radicalized, and it’s safe to say the Empire will as well.

What Is Karn's Position and Mission

Image via Disney+

Karn works for the Preox-Morlana corporate conglomeration, a tactical force that is employed by the Galactic Empire. Pre-Mor’s security force monitors several planets within the outskirts of the galaxy, including Morlana Four and Ferrix. They base their operations on the planet Morlana One. Although the Pre-Mor officers have been trained in military combat, they’re not quite as ruthless as Stormtroopers. Karn isn’t even one of the more brutal members; he’s slightly unnerved by his squad’s excitement about raiding the town on Ferrix.

Karn's introductory scene is actually somewhat comedic. Although he is determined to track down whoever is responsible for the death of the two officers on Morlana Four, his superior, Chief Hyne (Rupert Vansittart), would rather cover up the fact that two of his underlings were spotted by a brothel. Karn refuses to let it go. He leads a task force of a dozen officers to Ferrix in search of Cassian, whose identity and homeworld have been revealed. Karn is eager to prove his merit.

Karn's Operation on Ferrix Takes a Turn For the Worst

Image via Disney+

Karn awkwardly delivers a speech to the men under his command, and says, “There comes a time when the risk of doing nothing becomes the greatest risk of all.” Even if Karn is determined to justify the raid, his companions just seem excited to rough up some innocent civilians. However, his foolhardiness comes with some consequences. As his men surround the warehouse where Cassian is meeting with Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), a local resident bangs a drum to signify their approach.

Karn is able to intercept a message that Cassian had sent to his adopted mother, Maarva (Fiona Shaw). He and his fellow Pre-Mor officer Sergeant Linus Mosk (Alex Ferns) plan to catch them by surprise. However, Cassian and Luthen are able to escape the warehouse by using the pulley system to take down the Pre-Mor officers. It’s here where Karn's lack of experience costs him; he slowly realizes that the people of Ferrix are rising against them.

Cassian puts a gun to Karn's head and demands information. Although Luthen insists on killing Karn, Cassian decides to let him go. The Pre-Mor man is still in a state of shock as he meets up with his fellow officers in the middle of the street. When Luthen rigs a speeder to detonate, killing Karn's squad in a fiery explosion, he is humiliated as the two men escape. It’s unlikely that he will forget his encounter with them.

This raises some questions about Karn's future on the series. The men killed were acting under his orders; he screwed up his attempt to prove himself to the Empire, leaving a town destroyed, multiple Pre-Mor men dead, and one civilian dead. Will he show Cassian the same mercy that he was granted, or has this experience made him even more determined to capture the criminal? We also know that Karn's backstory might be explored further, as Kathryn Hunter is set to appear later on in the series as his mother, Eedy.

RELATED: When Does 'Andor' Take Place in the Star Wars Universe?

Who Is Kyle Soller, the Actor Who Plays Syril Karn?

​​​​​​​Kyle Soller may not have many screen performances to his name, but he’s a veteran of the British stage. Soller earned critical acclaim for his performance in The Inheritance at the Young Vic & Noel Coward Theatre. He won both the Laurence Olivier Award and Critics’ Circle Theater Award for Best Actor. Soller’s other notable stage roles include Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Edward II, The Faith Machine, The Talented Mr. Ripley, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Soller has had some brief cinematic roles in films such as Anna Karenina, Fury, The Fifth Estate, Marrowbone, and The Trip To Spain. He got his breakout role on BBC’s Poldark, where he plays a romantic rival to Aidan Turner’s character.