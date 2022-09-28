Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Andor Episodes 1-4.In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) exclaimed that he has "been in this fight since I was six years old." And yet, at the start of Andor, Cassian is hardly part of the fight against the Empire. When he first appears on the Disney+ show, Cassian is searching for his sister; after that, life gets all the more complicated for him and for the viewer.

All the characters in Rogue One were fascinating, but Cassian has especially captured people's imagination because of how layered and complex he is. What stood out was his quiet battle with morality and the cost of his loyalty to the Rebellion. But, on Andor, that is not the character we meet. From what we can gauge of Cassian’s life on Ferrix, he’s a thief—or a mercenary from a certain point of view—stealing goods (intel?) from supply ships and selling them through his friend Bix Caleen’s (Adria Arjona) contact. Cassian is in a ton of debt, owing every second scoundrel on the planet money. Plus, he cares for his ailing adoptive mother Maarva (Fiona Shaw). He’s not, as Bix’s contact Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) eventually tells Cassian, doing anything "real’" to defeat the Empire.

Throughout the first four episodes, Cassian disappears for chunks of time, and while the viewer may not feel his absence as much since the rest of the characters and politics of that are just as intriguing, one can’t help but wonder why the show’s titular character has so little to do with the world he lives in.

We Learn More About Kassa Than Cassian

We also have flashbacks to young Cassian, or Kassa (Antonio Viña) as he was called then, on his home planet Kenari, which was decimated by Republic and/or Separatists’ mining efforts. But we learn more about Kassa than the character we’re already familiar with. Kassa is young, and it’s obvious that he, and the other Kenari, aren’t able to fathom what these alien forces are doing on their planet or the might of their power. Kassa is protective of his sister, but he’s also curious as we see him eagerly join the party who goes to investigate the mining facility. And he’s angry—is Kassa angry because he knows the big guns have destroyed his home and his people’s way of life? Is Kassa angry because he’s lost something, or someone, close to him? We’re curious to learn more about the young boy, but before we can, he is literally whisked away by Maarva. Impulsively, Maarva is convinced that kidnapping the boy is safer than leaving him with his people because it’ll be open season once the Republic lands on Kenari and spots their dead guards. And yet, Cassian is caring towards Maarva in the present, so there’s a clear shift in Cassian’s allegiances. But four episodes in, Cassian’s connection with Maarva has yet to be explored in depth.

So far, none of Cassian’s relationships have been remotely developed. There might be history between him and Bix, but they both spend most of their time being antagonistic towards one another. There is also the constant refrain about Cassian’s "women." One of the reasons Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is such a novel entry in the franchise is because the writers chose not to add needless romance to the storyline. And yet, the only characterization we have so far is that Cassian was once a lothario — moments like this feel a bit too close to the Latin lover trope for my comfort.

The version of Cassian on the show Andor seems disconnected from the one in the film. His missions keep changing—he starts off looking for his long-lost sister but when that is derailed, he doesn’t think twice about it. He needs to leave Ferrix, but where is the desperation? He continues to be a mercenary selling what he can pilfer from the Imperials. What we learn in the first four episodes of the series implies the character is doing what he can to survive, so how is this related to Cassian’s almost life-long battle against the Empire? Though Cassian has the most screen time in Episode 3, he spends much of it being lectured by Luthen about how he's wasting his skills, and essentially being recruited to the as-yet-unnamed Rebel Alliance.

Cassian Is More of a Plot Device Than a Character

The series has some of the most expansive world-building and gripping suspense among Disney+ Star Wars shows, but Cassian Andor appears to be paying for it. The fact that Cassian is more of a plot device than a character is most evident in Episode 4. Luthen drops Cassian off to help a ragtag group of insurrectionists. In the episode, Luthen tells the group’s leader Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) that Cassian will be joining them on their mission. But it’s obvious that Vel and her team already have a plan and when Cassian is dumped on them, they have to re-work the plan to fit him in. Cassian is little more than an audience stand-in in this episode as he absorbs the same information that the viewer is receiving, but he doesn’t act or react. We’re told during this episode that Cassian can pilot anything, but we haven’t seen him do anything like that yet. His piloting abilities are a direct throwback to Rogue One, but in the film, he’d already been a Rebel spy for years—on Andor, he’s a blank slate.

What’s frustrating about Cassian taking the backseat to the world-building and other character introductions is that the pilot episode began with a great moment of character development. On Morlana One, Cassian was being harassed by two corporate security officers from Preox-Morlana. In self-defense, he accidentally killed one, and, realizing he’d be under arrest if the other one survived, Cassian killed him in cold blood. And we see how guilty and disgusted Cassian is by his own actions. This is a direct call back to Rogue One, where Cassian was also introduced making a clearly difficult choice that didn’t sit well with him. But since that scene, Cassian has done little else than evade arrest. He is reactive, not proactive. He's also really dumb; despite being told by Maarva to keep his Kenari origins a secret, Cassian reveals it to his friends and loudly asks after his sister. Is he trying to come across as suspicious?

The parallel flashback sequences convolute the characterization further since we haven’t learned anything about Cassian the person, only the things that happened to Kenari. That’s likely to change as the season goes on, but with four episodes gone, we don't know much else about Cassian or who he is. This iteration of the character makes Cassian look like a hypocrite. In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, he was so quick to judge Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) for being a mercenary and staying out of the Rebellion, but isn’t his character on Andor exactly the same? And there aren’t that many years separating the events of Andor from the film, so that makes Cassian come off even worse.

Characters have every right to grow and change, and we also know that as the Star Wars universe expands, continuity is often jettisoned for storytelling. Cassian's expanded universe origins demonstrate the grey area the character has already worked in. While the first four episodes of Andor are effectively building the world and the political machinations of the era, Cassian himself is being left behind. This is not only a disservice to a beloved character, but Diego Luna’s lack of screen time on the show is doubly problematic since Star Wars has only three Latino actors in lead roles. We know Andor has been greenlit for 24 episodes, so it’s likely that Cassian will become the hero and protagonist of his own show eventually, but why do we have to wait?

