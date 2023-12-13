The Big Picture Andre Braugher, known for his role as Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has passed away at age 61.

Braugher had a versatile career, excelling in comedic and dramatic roles in shows like Homicide: Life on the Street and Men of a Certain Age.

He was set to star in the upcoming Netflix series Residence before his untimely death.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Andre Braugher has passed away, Deadline reports. The Emmy-winning star died on Monday after a brief illness at the age of 61. While the actor has entertained fans in many roles in his over three-decade-long career, he’s perhaps best remembered for playing Captain Raymond Holt in the police comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Braugher started his career with Ed Zwick’s Glory starring alongside Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington and had many memorable roles under his belt. While eight seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine won him two Critics Choice Awards and earned him four Emmy Award nominations for his role as Captain Ray Holt in the series, fans loved him equally for playing the very dramatic Detective Frank Pembleton in the NBC drama Homicide: Life on the Street, outsmarting criminals, which bagged him even more accolades.

Another series that is close to fans’ hearts is Men of a Certain Age where he played Owen Thoreau, Jr., an anxiety-suffering, diabetic car salesman, who is part of a trio of friends, alongside Ray Romano and Scott Bakula, who are dealing with the realities of being middle-aged. His off-the-wall performance garnered him two Emmy nominations for his role. Not only was he a great actor, but Braugher also made his directorial debut with a vignette in the Showtime trilogy, Love Songs.

Andre Braugher's Legacy Extends Beyond 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' But Captain Holt Will Remain Iconic

The loss of a massive powerhouse performer like Braugher will be deeply missed, he was one of the effortless actors who could do comedy and drama seamlessly. His other credits include TV shows such as ABC’s Last Resort, reprising Detective Frank Pembleton in the two-hour NBC Special Homicide: The Movie, The Court-Martial of Jackie Robinson, and Somebody Has to Shoot the Picture. He was last seen in the sixth and final season of Paramount’s legal drama The Good Fight as lawyer Ri’Chard Lane, starring alongside Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald. His next project was going to be the Netflix series Residence which was set to start shooting early next year.

With a massive list of TV credits, Braugher also had a long list of film credits, sharing the screen with many stars, such as Baytown Outlaws, director Phillip Noyce’s Salt opposite Angelina Jolie, Passengers alongside Anne Hathaway, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Poseidon, Thick As Thieves, and many more. In addition to on-screen roles, he was an active theatre performer.

He will be dearly missed by his fans around the world. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.