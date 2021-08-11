Two-time Emmy winner Andre Braugher will play New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet in Universal's journalism drama She Said, which follows the paper's investigation of Harvey Weinstein.

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are set to star as reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, while Patricia Clarkson will play Rebecca Corbett, the Times editor who oversaw their investigation.

As the executive editor of the New York Times, Baquet was the one tasked with hitting the 'publish' button that posted the Weinstein story online, prompting the predatory mogul's swift and long-overdue downfall. Twohey and Kantor's reporting sparked the #MeToo movement and helped send Weinstein to prison, and She Said is an adaptation of their subsequent bestseller She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.

Emmy winner Maria Schrader (Unorthodox) is directing from a script by Rebecca Lenkiewicz (Ida), and Annapurna's Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle will produce alongside Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B Entertainment. Universal's Lexi Barta will oversee the project for the studio, and production is currently underway.

Variety broke the news about Braugher, who won a pair of Emmys for playing men on opposite sides of the law in Homicide: Life on the Street and Thief. He also earned two Emmy nominations for his role in Men of a Certain Age and four more Emmy nods as Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which concludes its eight-season run on Aug. 12 on NBC.

Braugher doesn't work nearly enough on the big screen, so She Said is a welcome feature role for him, but if we're talking about Braugher movies, my favorite remains Primal Fear, in which he plays one of Richard Gere's investigators. But as far as I'm concerned, his run as Det. Frank Pembleton on Homicide is one of the Top 10 TV performances of all time, so if there was ever a project worthy of his immense talents, it's She Said. Braugher is represented by WME.

