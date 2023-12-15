The Big Picture Andre Braugher had a role in the canceled film Scoob! Holiday Haunt and voiced the character Chef Dave.

Despite being completed in November 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery decided not to release the film and used it as a tax write-off.

Warner Bros. Discovery also canceled other films like the Batgirl movie, which had already been filmed, and the Coyote vs. Acme film, which is currently being shopped to potential buyers.

We could have had one last, great Andre Braugher performance, but now it looks like it's never to be. In a post on Instagram, writer/producer Tony Cervone shared that Braugher had a role in Scoob! Holiday Haunt. The film's release was canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery in August 2020. The news of Braugher's involvement in the film came a few days after the actor passed away at the age of 61.

In the post, Cervone revealed that Braugher voiced a character named Chef Dave. Cervone also shared that Braugher joined the film after saying that he "always had a soft spot for Scooby-Doo." The post also showed images of Chef Dave from the movie. One image showed Chef Dave out in the snow with Scooby-Doo and the young members of Mystery Inc. Another image from the film shows Chef Dave posing heroically. "He was an extremely talented, kind, funny, gentleman who performed his role as a cartoon chef with the same dignity he would Shakespeare," Cervone wrote in the post. "We were lucky to spend time with him. I am truly sorry his work went the way of a tax write off." Although Braugher was best-known for his on-camera work like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street, he did have previous experience voicing characters in animation. In 2010's Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, Braugher voiced the villain Darkseid. He also Al Granger in 2021's Spirit Untamed.

Scoob! Holiday Haunt was going to be a prequel to the 2020 animated film Scoob!. It was originally expected to be released on HBO Max. However, in August 2020, Warner Bros. Discovery canceled the movie and used it as a tax write-off. However, despite having no intentions to release it, the film did continue production until it was completed in November 2022.

The Other Movies Scrapped by Warner Bros. Discovery

On the same day that it was announced that Scoob! Holiday Haunt had been canceled, Warner Bros. Discovery also scrapped the Batgirl movie that had already been filmed. The film was going to star Leslie Grace, and also featured J. K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon and Michael Keaton as Batman. Just like Scoob! Holiday Haunt, Batgirl was originally intended to be released on HBO Max. Batgirl was also used as a tax write-off for Warner Bros. Last month, Warner Bros. also canceled the live action/animated Coyote vs. Acme film, which featured the Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote. However, a few days later, it was reported that Warner Bros. was shopping the film to potential buyers.

2020's Scoob! is currently available to stream on Max in the U.S. A trailer for the film can be watched below:

