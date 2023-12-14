The Big Picture Andre Braugher showcased his impressive range as a brilliant character actor in both TV and film throughout his career, despite his movie roles being mostly supporting parts.

The role of the editor is a crucial character in journalism movies, and Braugher's portrayal of Dean Baquet in She Said reflects his steady professionalism and mentorship to the journalists.

Braugher's humble and collaborative approach to his role in 'She Said' highlights his commitment to serving the story and the film as a whole, showcasing his talent and versatility as an actor.

The untimely death of Andre Braugher will certainly leave a hole in the hearts of many television fans. Over the past 30-plus years, Braugher showed an impressive range across TV shows and TV movies while proving to be adept at both drama and comedy, which earned him an impressive 11 Emmy nominations throughout his career. Though mostly known for his TV work, Braugher also had roles in movies, usually in supporting parts. While his movie career never reached the notoriety as his work on television, his final role suggested what could have been the start of Braugher receiving more pivotal film parts. Riding the surge in popularity Brooklyn Nine-Nine gave to his career, Braugher made an appearance in last year's would-be prestigious drama She Said. In a supporting role, familiar to journalism movies, Braugher provides a steady hand that gives the audience and characters exactly what is needed to make our way through the chaos.

she said Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey's quest to break the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Release Date November 16, 2022 Director Maria Schrader Cast Carey Mulligan , Zoe Kazan Main Genre Biography Writers Jodi Kantor , Rebecca Lenkiewicz , Megan Twohey

Braugher Was a Brilliant Character Actor

Beginning in 1989, Braugher began making infrequent appearances on the big screen. His first movie was the civil war drama Glory which put him alongside Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington. From then on, he would appear in films only every few years, but those roles had him working alongside major actors and filmmakers. His parts in Striking Distance, Primal Fear, and City of Angels cast him against the likes of Bruce Willis, Richard Gere, Edward Norton, Meg Ryan, and Nicolas Cage, respectively. His work in Poseidon, The Mist, and Get on the Bus gave him the opportunity to be directed by Wolfgang Peterson, Frank Darabont, and Spike Lee respectively. He even showed up in a Marvel movie at one point in the pre-MCU Fantastic Four sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. It is likely due to the demands of network television, particularly as a series regular, that prevented Braugher from an even more substantial film career, but his presence was always welcome. His knack for being a strong supporting player made him an ideal candidate for one particular archetype.

You Can’t Have a Journalism Movie Without a Great Editor

Close

She Said is another example of a dramatization of a true-life story of journalists breaking a world-changing case. She Said follows Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) as the two New York Times journalists who lead the investigation into the accusations made against Harvey Weinstein (of which he has since been convicted.) She Said employs many of the tropes typically associated with the sub-genre, from the dedication of the characters to the underlying paranoia that their work is getting them into danger. Stories revolving around the same profession are naturally going to have similar characters making up their cast — you can't have a courtroom drama without a judge. In journalism movies, one such character is the paper's editor.

Related 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': Captain Holt’s Best Cold Opens, Ranked From marshed mallows to oopsie doodles, these are Captain Holt's funniest and most unexpected cold opens.

Editors have a great track record so far as movie characters go. Liev Schrieber cast a powerful shadow at the offices of The Boston Globe without ever raising his voice in Spotlight. Tom Hanks as Ben Bradlee in The Post served as an effective ally and sparring partner for the conflicted Katherine Graham (Meryl Streep). But the most famous newspaper editor in a movie is Jason Robards, who also played Ben Bradlee, in All the President's Men. Robards set a gold standard for what this role should be: a manager who pushes his staff to dig deeper and go further with their investigations and their writings, while also having their backs when needed. It's a fine line of being a boss but making sure the priority above all is the truth and the story. There is no better example of this than the last line of the movie in which Bradlee tells Woodward (Robert Redford) and Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman):

"You guys are probably pretty tired, right? Well, you should be. Go on home, get a nice hot bath. Rest up... 15 minutes. Then get your asses back in gear. We're under a lot of pressure, you know, and you put us there. Nothing's riding on this except the, uh, first amendment to the Constitution, freedom of the press, and maybe the future of the country. Not that any of that matters, but if you guys fuck up again, I'm going to get mad. Goodnight."

Out of context, this may sound harsh, but Robard plays it with a frankness that is less demeaning and more "This is what you signed up for." In short, Braugher had not only a real-life figure's shoes to fill, but he was next in line behind a string of legendary characters from cinema history.

Andre Braugher Is Firm but Supportive in 'She Said'

Image Via Universal

In She Said, Braugher plays the former executive editor of The New York Times Dean Baquet. As the story centers around Twohey and Kantor, Baquet only appears sporadically throughout the film. In his scenes, Braugher imbues Baquet with a steady professionalism and level-headedness despite not only dealing with Weinstein but at one point, Donald Trump. Similar to his role as the police captain of the Nine-Nine, Braugher is a mentor figure guiding the journalists in the right direction. His natural monotone is a great asset in conveying power and authority when dealing with the difficult subject matter. His mere presence is a reassurance that no matter what problems arise, the story will be told. Braugher never showboats or chews the scenery, but rather plays the quiet dignity that allows the focus to remain on Twohey, Kantor, and the subjects of the story they are investigating.

While discussing the role in an interview with Collider, it's clear this was Braugher's intent while playing the character. Braugher looked at the role of Dean Baquet as who he needed to be in this story in particular, as opposed to the most complete version of the real person. Braugher said,

"The Dean that this film demands is the Dean who's the leader, the protector, the mentor, and the guide. And so every scene is about protecting his reporters from Harvey, protecting the investigation, protecting their integrity, their spirits, how necessary that is. So the one aspect that I emphasized throughout the entire film was the encouragement, the wisdom, the love, and protection that Dean is offering to his reporters and the people around him. Now, that's not the whole Dean, so he might consider this to be a really soft kind of performance, but I think that's what the script demanded."

It is a deeply humble and ego-less take on a character in a pivotal role. For a film that was tapped for prestige, another actor could have made a showier performance that may have garnered some awards attention (Carey Mulligan was the cast member to receive most of the film's awards recognition, but Braugher was nominated by the St. Louis Film Critic's Association.) Braugher's restraint shows an incredibly collaborative nature from someone who has spent years working with an ensemble. It is ultimately an actor working to serve the story and the larger film as a whole, which is why Braugher was perfect for the part.

The Missed Potential of Andre Braugher in Movies

Image Via Paramount+

Braugher followed up Brooklyn Nine-Nine as a regular cast member on the last season of The Good Fight and was set to appear in Netflix's The Residence (which had its shooting impacted by the WGA and SAG strikes but was set to resume on Jan 2nd.) Sadly, She Said was a rare opportunity itself for Braugher. As he told Collider,

"throughout my career, stories about Black men have been monstrously negative, and it's been hard to find roles that were personally empowering and humane. What I find today, 40 years later, is that the stories are commonplace in their understanding of all our common humanity whereas that wasn't true in the '80s and '90s. One of the reasons I didn't work as frequently as I've wanted to throughout all of these four decades of my career is because the storytelling has been so anti-human when it comes to stories for Black men. And that's radically changing today."

It is truly a shame this tremendous talent was not offered more parts that allowed him to shine as bright as he was capable of. But there is no doubt that the parts he did play will live on positively in our memories, She Said being just one of them.

She Said is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

Watch on Amazon Prime