From creators Robert & Michelle King, the sixth and final season of The Good Fight sees Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) feeling a bit adrift and turning to an alternative form of therapy to help her find balance. With new blood at Reddick & Associates in the form of Ri’Chard Lane (Andre Braugher), Liz Reddick’s (Audra McDonald) authority on uncertain ground, and the feeling that the country has rolled back its last 50 years of progress with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and voting rights in jeopardy, Diane is trying to recalibrate and figure out what comes next.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Braugher talked about finding the character of Ri’Chard Lane, the challenge of figuring out just how big to go with his performance, what made this such a special project, playing someone with a messy work and home life, and not trying to steal something that he’s not willing to earn.

Collider: I did not know that this was the character I needed on this show, but now that he’s here, I love him, and you on it, so much. He’s just a fantastic character. Bravo on finding where you fit in a show that’s on its sixth and final season, but when you stepped onto this set, as this character, did that all immediately click, or did it take some time to find?

ANDRE BRAUGHER: It took me quite a while to realize how big this character was and what I would need to do to fulfill it. It’s very interesting, I had felt like, in some places, I’d gone too big. And then, when I watched the show, they used all the smaller takes, and I was like, “Okay, I get it. I went too far with that.” That’s the challenge with a character like this. When you get these clothes and these glasses and these ties and this outrageous dialogue, you have to go big with it. You have to fill it up. That’s the thing to do. I’m surrounded by four guys, who are my assistants. I bring my own army. He’s a larger than life character.

Image via Paramount+

This is a role that’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen you do. When something like that comes your way, do you immediately say, “Thank you, yes, please”? Did you wonder why or how they thought of you? What went through your head, when this character came your way?

BRAUGHER: I didn’t wonder about how we’d found each other because I have a reputation in this business for being very level-headed and a good artist to work with. It’s just always a question of what kind of show it is. The best way to figure that out is to read as many scripts as you possible, and then vet the people who are involved, have conversations with the showrunners, and watch what they’ve done in the previous seasons. I did all of that research. I had a lovely conversation with Michelle and Robert [King], read the first script, and understood where they were headed with the character. And I knew that Audra [McDonald] and Christine [Baranski] were involved. From that moment, I knew that I was walking into a good situation. Once you close the final page on the script, if you say to yourself, “That was terrific,” then it’s time to jump in. Special projects are not a dime a dozen. If you’re moved by the script, if you’re laughing out loud or you’re crying at the end of it, that’s something to be involved with. The material speaks for itself. What the Kings have on their hands is something quite special, and I felt like I had to be involved.

Quite often, characters that are really set with their careers and are doing great in their professional lives tend to have a messy home life, and if they have a very put-together home life then their career tends to be a mess. With this guy, both aspects are very colorful for him. What was it like to have those two layers to work with?

BRAUGHER: When you have three wives, you just have to be on point, all the time. You have to know what it is that you’re trying to do, and be a good manager. He’s a very colorful character. I didn’t know what to expect, nor did I know that he had three wives. So, I just said to myself, “It’s time to rise to the occasion.” He’s a man who loves female energy, and he’s got a lot of it around him. Reddick & Associates is a female-run, female-headed, female-infused law firm. They’ve talked, on several occasions, about being a female-run law firm. I feel like my character understands that energy and really gets into it. He’s stealing it, even. He likes that energy. I think it’s great, the messy home life and the messy professional life. It’s all about management. It’s about management and love. You can come in and try to bulldoze your way through these formidable women, but that would be a disaster. There’s also a way of working with them where love and respect will get you the same sort of results that you could have tried to bulldoze your way into.

Image via Paramount+



There’s something fun in his awareness of the reaction that it gets.

BRAUGHER: Yeah. He’s an attractive man. He’s attractive because of his optimism and his energy. When you’re dealing with Christian themes and Christian values, it’s all about demonstrating your love through your actions and your leadership, as opposed to what you say. I always envisioned Ri’Chard as being very honest and very straightforward, and not a manipulative character, at all. He’s not a snake in the grass. You might suspect that, in the beginning, but he proves, on several occasions, that his heart is in the right place. He’s not trying to steal something that he’s not willing to earn.

Are there other reasons why he might be at this firm? What can you say to tease what’s to come with him?

BRAUGHER: I think forgiveness is a powerful emotion, and it heals both the offender, as well as the victim. But contrition is not simply a word. Forgiveness is an ongoing action. For me, to say, “I’m looking for forgiveness,” or “I’m looking to change this situation,” it’s always based upon understanding that I have to change too. That’s what I like about this character. He walks the walk, instead of just simply talking to talk. That’s where it’s coming from. It always revolves around Christian ideals, not that I know that much about it, but I do understand, in a certain way, the necessity of leading by example. That’s what I was trying to do, with this character.

The Good Fight is available to stream at Paramount+.