It’s a bit hard to pin down Andrea Arnold’s style in words, but you certainly know it when you see it. Her five feature films to date tend to explore slightly different genres, but all highlight character drama and emotions over the telling of a strict story. These are films that can seem obtuse or meandering at times, but there’s also something visceral and undeniably distinctive about them.

Not including documentary or short film work, what follows is an attempt to rank all the feature films Arnold has directed to date. They’ve all been released over a period of almost 20 years, but they all still feel in tune with each other in visual or stylistic ways. Some aren’t necessarily approachable or easy to watch, but all are interesting, in one way or another (and, admittedly, some more so than others).

5 'Wuthering Heights' (2011)

Starring: Kaya Scodelario, James Howson, Solomon Glave

If you're not familiar with the source material (the famed sole novel by Emily Brontë), Wuthering Heights is a bit of a slog. If you are familiar with the original text, you may get something out of seeing it executed here with the sort of filmmaking style one would typically associate with 21st-century indie cinema. Like, it’s all very handheld camerawork-heavy, shaky, and unstable, which sort of clashes with the look of the film, but might arguably fit with the difficult emotions at the heart of the story. This is, after all, a bleak film about desire, heartbreak, and class, and the characters are often as unstable as the camera capturing their desperate lives.

It's a film/story about romance, but it’s not exactly romantic. Passion is explored here in a way that is distinctive. 2011’s Wuthering Heights is trying to do its own thing, and it feels like an Andrea Arnold film, but that is praise of the faint variety. This take on Wuthering Heights is sporadically interesting, but often just too slow and oddly repetitive for a film that runs for two hours while covering a great deal of time narratively. It’s a bit hard to recommend, even if it’s mildly intriguing in fits and bursts.