Disney has worked with many animators who have used their artistic talents to bring their animated characters to life. One of these is Andreas Deja, who was inspired to become an animator upon seeing late Silver Age movies like 101 Dalmatians and The Jungle Book. After graduating, he joined Disney in 1980 as the old guard was retiring, which saw Deja become a supervising animator for some of Disney's most iconic characters during their Renaissance. Though he no longer works at Disney, Deja is still involved in animation, be it through sharing his knowledge through books or producing his own short film, Mushka.

Over his thirty-year stay at Disney, Deja has created a unique and gorgeous animation style. It emulates old masters like Richard Williams and Disney's Nine Old Men while being distinct through fluid motions and subtle yet expressive emotions. This has allowed Deja to animate many different characters, such as villains, heroes, and comic relief, in such a way that each has a unique look and soul.

10 Mickey Mouse (Wayne Allwine)

'The Prince and the Pauper' (1990) and 'Runaway Brain' (1995)

Image via Disney

First created by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks in 1928, Mickey Mouse has risen to be both the mascot of Disney and one of the most recognized cartoon characters in the world. He has gone through many design changes over the years, but the one that was used in the 1990s is reminiscent of his design from the 1940s, beginning with Fantasia. Deja brought Mickey to life in two shorts during this era: 1990s The Prince and the Pauper, and 1995s Runaway Brain.

Deja's style is a wonderful fit for Mickey (Wayne Allwine) and helped both of these 90s shorts become beloved classics. Prince and the Pauper harkens back to classic Mickey, where he was more carefree and silly. Deja captures this in a multitude of ways, from Mickey's childlike wonder as he explores the palace to the Prince's love of pranks. Meanwhile, Runaway Brain allowed him to go wild with over-the-top expressions and give Mickey a horror makeover.

Watch on Disney+

9 Tigger (Jim Cummings)

'Winnie the Pooh' (2011)

Image via Disney

Of all the residents of The Hundred Acre Wood, none are as energetic as the one and only Tigger (Jim Cummings). Known for his love of bouncing, he never stays in one place for long and is always looking for new adventures. When Christopher Robin (Jack Boulter) is suspected to have been taken by a creature called the Backson (Huell Howser), Tigger recruits the gloomy Donkey Eeyore (Bud Luckey) to be his sidekick in tracking the creature down.

Tigger has always been one of the best members of the Winnie the Pooh gang, but Deja breathes so much life and energy into him in Disney's final traditionally animated film. He pays homage to Milt Kahl's original design while giving Tigger more fluid and expressive movements, especially with his arms. This captures Tigger's boundless energy and leap-before-you-look attitude.

Watch on Disney+

8 Mama Odie (Jenifer Lewis)

'The Princess and the Frog' (2009)

Image via Disney

Living deep in the swamps of New Orleans is Mama Odie (Jenifer Lewis) and her snake, Juju (Jim Cummings). Despite being blind and almost two hundred years old, Mama Odie remains a powerful voodoo priestess known for helping those in need. However, she doesn't give people what they sought her out for, instead giving them insight into another way they can fix their problem after first fixing themselves.

Mama Odie fills the role of fairy godmother in this underrated Disney gem. She stands out from other examples thanks to her exaggerated design, Lewis' infectiously happy performance, and her more roundabout way of helping people solve their problems. Deja was a perfect fit to bring her to life: he animates her in such a way that conveys life and weight while not going too over the top for someone at her advanced age.

Watch on Disney+

7 King Triton (Kenneth Marrs)

'The Little Mermaid' (1989)

Deep beneath the ocean, in the kingdom of Atlantica, King Triton (Kenneth Marrs) rules over the merpeople and wields a magic trident that grants control of the sea. Though he despises humans for their tendencies to exploit the ocean, he prefers to keep his kingdom and people out of their sight. Unfortunately, his youngest daughter, Ariel (Jodi Benson), is fascinated by humans and constantly denies his orders by venturing to the surface.

Triton is another great example of how Deja can convey complicated emotions through a few simple expressions. His personality is that of a conflicted father who wants to keep his daughter safe, but as she constantly defies him, he is forced to resort to more and more drastic measures to ensure her obedience. The best scenes of this are his argument with Ariel in the film's beginning, and when he destroys her grotto, which contains phenomenal body positions and hand movements that complement Marrs' voice.

The Little Mermaid Release Date November 17, 1989 Director John Musker , Ron Clements Cast Rene Auberjonois , christopher daniel barnes , Jodi Benson , Pat Carroll Rating PG Runtime 1 hr 23 min Genres Fantasy , Adventure

Watch on Disney+

6 Roger Rabbit (Charles Fleischer)

'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

In an alternate universe where cartoons live alongside humans, Roger Rabbit (Charles Fleischer) is the star actor for R. K. Maroon's (Alan Tilvern) studio. When he begins displaying poor performances during the filming of the newest Maroon Cartoon and pushing the short over budget, Maroo hires private detective Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins) to investigate rumors about Roger's wife, Jessica (Kathleen Turner) having an affair with Marvin Acme (Stubby Kaye). The next day, Acme is found dead, and Roger is forced to turn to Eddie for help in proving that he isn't the murderer.

Deja animated many minor characters in Who Framed Roger Rabbit, but his work on Roger is on a whole other level. Since Roger is meant to be a throwback to classic characters from the Golden Age of Animation, he has elements that can be found in all the major studios of the time. Tex Avery served as the biggest inspiration, as seen through Roger's literal eye-popping facial expressions, allowing Deja to get more surreal than ever before.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Release Date June 21, 1988 Director Robert Zemeckis Cast Bob Hoskins , Christopher Lloyd , Joanna Cassidy , Charles Fleischer , Stubby Kaye , Alan Tilvern Rating PG Runtime 103 Genres Animation , Comedy , Crime , Family , Fantasy

Watch on Disney+

5 Jafar (Jonathan Freeman)

'Aladdin' (1992)

Image via Disney

To most people, Jafar (Johnathan Freeman) is the loyal Vizier to the Sultan of Agrabah (Douglas Seale). However, he secretly loathes his position as a servant and longs to take the throne for himself. This has led him to study ancient mystical arts to locate the Cave of Wonders, which contains a magic lamp housing a wish-granting Genie (Robin Williams).

While most of the characters in Aladdin are animated to be quick-paced and outgoing, Deja restrained Jafar through most of the film and had him act as a straight-edged man. This, combined with his angular features and Deja's skill at animating emotion through body language, made the character more intimidating. Despite not receiving real powers until the end of the movie, Jafar always felt like he was the most dangerous person in the room because he knew how to twist the emotions of others into serving his whims.

Watch on Disney+

4 Adult Hercules (Josh Keaton and Tate Donovan)

'Hercules' (1997)

Image via Disney

The son of the Greek Gods Zeus (Rip Torn) and Hera (Samantha Eggar), Hercules (Josh Keaton and Tate Donovan) is prophesied to defeat the God of the Underworld, Hades (James Woods), should he attempt to take over Olympus. Hades sends his minions to kill Hercules, and while they're able to make him mortal, he retains his godly strength. This causes him to grow up feeling ostracized by his fellow humans until he is told by Zeus that, should he become a True Hero, his godhood would be restored.

Hercules was Deja's chance to break away from villains by tackling their polar opposite. Even after spending years training to be a hero, Herc finds himself awkward around people, especially girls. Deja's animation is wonderful at capturing his innocence, but the best moments are perhaps when Herc's spirits are crushed and his body deflates, showing that even heroes have vulnerable sides.

Hercules Release Date June 20, 1997 Director Ron Clements , John Musker Cast Tate Donovan , Josh Keaton , Roger Bart , Danny DeVito , James Woods , Susan Egan Rating G Runtime 86 Genres Animation , Romance Adventure , Comedy , family , Fantasy , Musical

Watch on Disney+

3 Gaston (Richard White)

'The Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

To the people of a poor provincial French town, the local hunter, Gaston (Richard White), is the epitome of all things heroic and manly. Though any woman in the town would jump at the chance of marrying him, he only wants the best, so he has selected the daughter of the local inventor, Belle (Paige O'Hara). When she refuses, Gaston's wounded pride drives him to dark measures to claim her.

Gaston was the first of Deja's trilogy of 90s villains and remains one of the most popular due to his larger-than-life personality. He serves as the perfect foil for Beauty and the Beast: his good looks and feats of athleticism would normally make him the hero in another story, but his pride and self-centered attitude drive him towards villainy. All of this is beautifully captured in Deja's animation: during the first half of the film, subtle poses help to hint at the monster beneath the man, and when it comes out during the climax, Deja goes full force in twisting Gaston's face into that of a murderer.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) Release Date November 22, 1991 Director Gary Trousdale , Kirk Wise Cast Paige O'Hara , Robby Benson , Richard White , Jerry Orbach Rating G Runtime 84 Genres Animation , Musical , Romance , Fantasy

Watch on Disney+

2 Lilo (Daveigh Chase)

'Lilo & Stitch' (2002)

Image via Disney

After the death of their parents, Lilo (Daveigh Chase) lives under the care of her older sister, Nani (Tia Carrere), who struggles between being both a sister and a mother to her. Things aren't much easier in Lilo's social life, as her eccentric behaviors leave her ostracized from other girls her age. Eventually, Nani agrees to let her have a dog, but the one she chooses is secretly an escaped alien experiment.

Deja has called Lilo the most subtle character of his career. Her movements are much more reserved than Deja's usual lineup, yet he still manages to convey her big heart and the complex emotions swirling in her head due to her situation. Combined with her unique perspective on the world, it's little wonder why Lilo has become one of Disney's most beloved protagonists.

Lilo & Stitch Release Date June 21, 2002 Director Dean DeBlois , Chris Sanders Cast Daveigh Chase , Chris Sanders , Tia Carrere , David Ogden Stiers , Kevin McDonald , Ving Rhames Rating PG Runtime 85 minutes Genres Animation , Adventure , Comedy

​​​​​​​Watch on Disney+

1 Scar (Jeremy Irons)

'The Lion King' (1994)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

As the younger brother of King Mufasa (James Earl Jones), Scar (Jeremy Irons) has spent his whole life reminded that he is a shadow of his brother's glory. When the birth of his nephew, Simba (Johnathan Taylor Thomas and Matthew Broderick), pushes him further down the line of succession, Scar decides to take action. He strikes a deal with Mufasa's enemies, the hyenas, to kill his family so that he may ascend as king of the Pride Lands.

Scar is one of the perfect blends of animation and voice acting in all of Disney. This is thanks in large part to Irons' fantastic delivery, which makes Scar sound intimidating or playful depending on the scenes and laces every word with the right amount of venom. Deja used those inflections as inspiration to create plenty of gestures to add to this playful wickedness, from mockingly holding his pinky up while talking to Mufasa to dangling a mouse above his head like a Thespian actor before he planned to devour it.

​​​​​​​Watch on Disney+

NEXT: Has Disney Forgotten the Power of 2D Animation?