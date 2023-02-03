If you’ve been following the Academy Awards race this season closely, you may have been shocked that the name that seems to be circling around the most in the wake of the nominations is Andrea Riseborough. Riseborough received a surprise nomination for Best Actress for her performance in To Leslie, an excellent, yet wildly underseen independent film from the independent distributor Momentum Pictures.

Despite not receiving any nominations at any of the precursors awards like the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild, BAFTA, and Critic’s Choice Awards, Riseborough was boosted by the support of industry veterans like Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett that spoke to the excellence of her performance. It seemed like Riseborough’s surprise recognition was a great way to reward her for an honor that she frankly should have received a long time ago.

Unfortunately, the novelty of seeing an actress nominated without the backing of an expensive awards campaign caused skepticism within the film community and led to an official investigation by the Academy to determine if forbidden campaign techniques were used. Despite many prominent defenders celebrating Riseborough, including her co-stars Marc Maron and Allison Janney, there are sadly too many awards pundits that were confused on how an actress could slip into the lineup purely on the basis of merit and passion. Despite taking issue with some of the tactics used in promoting To Leslie on social media, the Academy ultimately decided not to revoke Riseborough’s nomination and laid out more clear guidelines about promotional techniques used in campaign season.

The entire controversy is a great example of the industry rallying in support of an underrated actress who has never received the praise that she deserves. Although many audiences may not have even heard of To Leslie before the day of the Oscar nominations, anyone who took the time to watch it is unlikely to be surprised why Riseborough’s work was singled out; her devastating portrayal of an alcoholic mother trying to make amends with her son is one of the most moving studies of addiction in recent years. It’s a performance worthy of acclaim, but it’s also hard to not see it as an award for Riseborough’s entire career. After giving many excellent performances in the past, Riseborough has been long past due for an Oscar nomination.

Andrea Riseborough's Smaller, Weirder Roles Have Gone Unnoticed

One of the recurring issues within the Academy Awards process is the constant dismissal of science fiction, fantasy, horror, and arthouse films from being seriously considered. While this year we saw many nominations for Everything Everywhere All At Once and Avatar: The Way of Water, those were both massive hits that had the backing of significant awards campaigners in A24 and Disney, respectively. These types of nominations are even more rare for performances in genre films; despite showering Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy with prizes (including 11 awards won by The Return of the King, tying the all-time record), the three films only resulted in one acting nomination for Sir Ian McKellen.

This is unfortunate because Andrea Riseborough has done a lot of her best work in smaller, weirder genre films that the Academy tends to look over. Her devastating performance in Alex Garland’s science fiction drama Never Let Me Go as Chrissie, a young woman destined to spend the rest of her life in an experimental community, shows the devastating impact that mortality can have on a youthful psyche; sadly, this may have been “too out there” for an awards body to take seriously. Similarly, it’s impossible to deny the heartbreaking relationship she shares with Nicolas Cage in Mandy that leads to his bloody quest for revenge, the wild action horror spectacle is the sort of project that may have turned off older voters.

While the Academy Awards claims to admire “bravery,” Riseborough is frankly more fearless in her performances in sci-fi films than many actors are when they put on makeup to portray a historical icon. Brandon Cronenberg’s Possessor required Riseborough to put on a heavy amount of makeup and shift between alternate roles in order to play a ruthless assassin that can invade the consciousness of her targets’ minds; it's a challenging concept to convey, but Riseborough’s multifaceted, terrifying performance helps the film translate its mind bending ideas.

Andrea Riseborough Has Played Critical Supporting Roles

One of the reasons that Andrea Riseborough’s nomination for To Leslie felt so rewarding is that it was for a lead performance, a role she sadly has not been asked to portray very often. That being said, Riseborough’s supporting work has been no less worthy, even if she wasn’t as famous as her co-stars. 2017’s Battle of the Sexes was unjustly snubbed of recognition for many reasons, as the Oscars may have struggled to consider the intimate same sex relationship between Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and Marilyn Barnett (Riseborough). Riseborough embodies the empathy of someone who loves one of the most celebrated athletes of all-time who is forced to hide their relationship in public. It’s an earnest look at homophobia that should’ve at least warranted her consideration.

Similarly, her hilarious role as the stuck up daughter of the recently deceased dictator in The Death of Stalin practically steals the film; considering its ensemble of Steve Buscemi, Json Isaacs, Jeffrey Tambor, Paddy Considine, and Rupert Friend, that is no easy task! While The Death of Stalin is a relevant political text that would seemingly fit right in the awards race, it seemed to go unnoticed throughout the season. The same could be said of The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, a delightful biopic that stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular inventive painter. It’s a light and breezy film, but the scenes that tug at the heartstrings are the ones featuring Riseborough as Louis’ compassionate, yet distant sister Caroline.

This year’s Academy Award nominations saw many up-and-coming breakout stars like Austin Butler, Paul Mescal, Stephanie Hsu, and Barry Keoghan receiving their deserved nominations, and it's tempting to throw Riseborough in with this mix. However, Riseborough is far past the beginner phase of her career, and her history of excellent performances already speaks for itself. Her nomination might be tardy, but it’s a worthwhile prize for one of the industry’s hardest working actresses.