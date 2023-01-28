All your favorite actresses have one thing in common: they campaigned for Andrea Riseborough to get an Oscar nomination for her performance in the indie film To Leslie. The film itself was too small to fund a For Your Consideration campaign, but Riseborough’s powerful portrayal got enough traction from her peers to secure her the nod. The nomination came as a surprise to many, especially those who aren’t familiar with her work. But Riseborough has been a consistent working actress for almost twenty years, so even if you’ve never heard of her before, you’ve definitely seen her face. To jog your memory, here are Andrea Riseborough’s best and most notable roles.

Mandy in ‘Mandy’

Riseborough plays the titular character in the 2018 film Mandy. The film is a haunting and powerful portrayal of a woman who is pushed to the brink of madness and revenge after a cult leader takes her prisoner and kills her in front of her boyfriend (Nicolas Cage). Riseborough's performance is praised for its raw emotion and intensity, as she masterfully conveys Mandy's descent into darkness and ultimate retaliation. The role required Riseborough to be physically and emotionally demanding, and her portrayal of Mandy has been widely recognized as one of the standout performances of her career.

Laura in ‘Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)’

In the 2015 Oscar winner for Best Picture, Birdman, Riseborough plays Laura. She’s been dating Riggan (Michael Keaton) for two years and stands by him on his comeback trail to fame and notoriety. Riggin is writing, directing, and starring in a Broadway show called What We Talk About When We Talk About Love and has cast Laura in the role of…Laura. She’s a supportive girlfriend and a talented stage actor but is in constant combat with Riggin’s ego. She has to watch as he praises and lauds their co-star Lesley (Naomi Watts) and keeps in close range with his ex-wife (Amy Ryan). Laura was with Riggin before he started this production when he was just a forgotten 80s superhero, and now that he’s gaining more attention, he’s losing sight of who really loves him. Riseborough goes in and out of the film but makes every moment of her screen time count.

Tasya in ‘Possessor’

Possessor is a 2020 science fiction film directed by Brandon Cronenberg. The movie follows Andrea Riseborough’s character, Tasya Vos, who is an agent for a secretive organization that uses brain-implant technology to possess and control other people's bodies to carry out assassinations. Tasya's job becomes increasingly complicated as she begins to experience the memories and emotions of the people she possesses, leading to a struggle to maintain her own identity and sense of self. As the movie progresses, Tasya's latest assignment goes awry, and the host body's consciousness starts to fight back, leading to a violent and bloody confrontation. Riseborough skillfully portrays a person struggling with morality and how to keep her dangerous job away from her husband and son. In the heartbreaking end, she is forced to face the consequences of her actions.

Mia in ‘Black Mirror'

The Netflix anthology series Black Mirror is known for having one-off episodes that will traumatize the viewer for the foreseeable future. Riseborough stars as Mia in the episode "Crocodile" from the fourth season. Mia is a successful family woman whose past comes back to haunt her when an accident she was involved in years ago becomes the subject of an insurance investigation. Mia's past actions start to catch up with her, leading her to make desperate and violent decisions to keep her secret safe. Riseborough's performance showcases the emotional and psychological turmoil that Mia goes through as the investigation reveals the truth. She’s able to portray fear, guilt, and desperation in an incredibly nuanced and skilled way. The episode ends with Mia committing murder and confessing everything to the police. Riseborough delivers a devastating final scene as we see her character coming to terms with her actions and the weight of her guilt.

Victoria in ‘Oblivion’

In the 2013 science fiction movie Oblivion, Riseborough plays Victoria, one of the two last humans left on Earth. She is Jack Harper’s (Tom Cruise) partner and communications officer. Victoria is initially presented as supportive and loving to Jack, but her true identity and mission are revealed gradually throughout the film. Her character arc brings a significant shift in Jack's perception of the world and his memories. Riseborough's portrayal of Victoria is subtle and refined, especially as she transitions from a doting wife to a more complex and enigmatic character. She never gives too much away and manages to keep the audience guessing whether she’s the good guy or the bad guy. Riseborough skillfully balances dramatic irony to keep her character’s true intentions hidden throughout the film.

Svetlana in ‘The Death of Stalin’

Riseborough plays Svetlana, daughter of Soviet Leader Joseph Stalin, in the 2017 satirical comedy The Death of Stalin. Svetlana is trying to navigate the chaos and uncertainty following her father's death. She’s torn between her loyalty to her father and her desire to break free from the oppressive regime he has created. Sveltana’s interactions with other characters in the film reveal her to be a resilient, intelligent woman trying to make sense of the world around her after a sheltered and traumatic childhood. Overall, Riseborough's portrayal of Svetlana is a powerful one, as she manages to convey the complex emotions and thoughts of the character. Her performance adds depth to the film, which is primarily a dark comedy, making it a more engaging and thought-provoking experience for the audience.

Mrs. Wormwood in 'Matilda: The Musical'

Most recently, Riseborough played Matilda’s mom, Mrs. Wormwood, in the 2022 Netflix remake Matilda: The Musical. As the story goes, Mrs. Wormwood and her husband, Mr. Wormwood (Stephen Graham), carry a disdain for children before Matilda is even born. The sweet child is brought up in a house full of hate, causing her to rebel and find her power in telekinesis. Riseborough brings the camp to the movie, as she's dressed up in some loud and ghastly outfits with an obnoxious curly blonde wig that calls back to the Mrs. Woomword (Rhea Perlman) of the 1996 film. Despite how awful they are to their daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood make a pretty entertaining pair, and it's clear that Riseborough and Graham are having a lot of fun with their roles.