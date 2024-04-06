One of the most popular and influential filmmakers of Soviet Russia, Andrei Tarkovsky was like a poet with a camera. Characterized by profound surrealistic imagery, deliberately paced stories, and complex themes that give viewers plenty to chew on, his filmography of ten feature films is one of the most interesting bodies of work of any filmmaker of his time.

While die-hard movie fans are guaranteed to be quite familiar with Tarkovsky's distinct style, newcomers may find his work pretty challenging to get into. From the slow-burning isolation of Nostalghia to the philosophical surrealism of Solaris, as long as one knows how to best navigate Tarkovsky's work, one should discover in it plenty of truly incredible masterpieces of arthouse cinema.

10 'Mirror' (1975)

Starring: Margarita Terekhova, Filipp Yankovskiy, Ignat Daniltsev

Mirror is, far and away, Andrei Tarkovsky's most complicated film. Partly autobiographical and more intensely surreal than any of his other movies, it's a uniquely structured depiction of a dying middle-aged man remembering his past — his childhood, the war, his relationship with his mother, and how all these things relate to Russia's contemporary history.

There isn't a more unabashedly poetic Tarkovsky film than Mirror. Full of impenetrable imagery that's fascinating to analyze, the film is a beautiful and nuanced portrayal of the nature of memories and to what extent they comprise human identity. Though it's bound to leave Tarkovsky initiates scratching their head in confusion with its intense surrealism and distinct sense of pacing, fans of such kinds of films will surely adore its weirdness.

Watch on Criterion

9 'Nostalghia' (1983)

Starring: Oleg Yankovskiy, Erland Josephson, Domiziana Giordano

At the beginning of the 1980s, Tarkovsky was frustrated with how often and how hard the Soviet Union tried to prevent his movies from being successful, due to them perceiving somewhat of an anti-Soviet sentiment permeating all of them. As a result, he exiled himself and swore never to work in his homeland again (a promise that he kept). His first film made outside the U.S.S.R was Nostalghia, an Italian production about a Russian poet traveling to Italy to research the life of an 18th-century composer, instead coming across a man who tells him how the world can be saved from the apocalypse.

The parallels to Tarkovsky's state of mind at the time are obvious. The result is the director's way of criticizing borders of all types, from the geopolitical to the metaphysical, as well as talking about freedom and the dread and frustration that comes with it. All of Tarkovsky's films perfectly fit the traditional definition of beauty, but Nostalghia hides that beauty behind a veil of isolation and paranoia. Viewers willing to peek behind that veil, however, will find what's perhaps the director's most underrated work.

Watch on Kanopy

8 'The Sacrifice' (1986)

Starring: Erland Josephson, Susan Fleetwood, Allan Edwall

The Sacrifice is the closest that Tarkovsky ever came to making a true horror movie. This Swedish film was the second picture he made outside Russia, and it also happened to be his final work, as he passed away the same year of its release. It follows a man who, at the dawn of World War III, finds that in order to restore peace to the world, he must give something in return.

Although it's not exactly a horror movie, The Sacrifice is deeply unsettling, and its exploration of themes of death and philosophical concepts like eternal recurrence (the Nietzchean idea that all events in human life repeat themselves in an eternal series of cycles) isn't the most inviting to general audiences. However, its abundance of Bergman-esque dialogue, particularly in its first half, makes it more easily digestible than some of Tarkovsky's other movies.

Watch on Kanopy

7 'Andrei Rublev' (1966)

Starring: Anatoliy Solonitsyn, Ivan Lapikov, Nikolay Grinko

Andrei Rublev isn't only one of the best historical epics of all time, but one of the best films ever made, period. At nearly a whopping three-and-a-half hours long (Tarkovsky's longest film by a significant margin), it tells the story of the life of the titular 15th-century Russian icon painter, exploring his afflictions and tribulations.

Divided into eight distinct chapters, Andrei Rublev has some of the most complex themes and symbols of Tarkovsky's whole filmography, despite only being his second-ever commercial film. Treating art, religion, and spirituality as one and the same, its meditation on these concepts is deeply compelling. It's definitely a dense movie that makes every minute of its gargantuan runtime intensely felt, but fans of historical epics should have a field day with Tarkovsky's take on the genre.

Watch on Criterion

6 'Stalker' (1979)

Starring: Aleksandr Kaydanovskiy, Anatoliy Solonitsyn, Nikolay Grinko

Perhaps Tarkovsky's best-known film, Stalker is usually considered one of the best sci-fi films of all time. It's about a man who leads two men into a mysterious place called the Zone, where the rules of physics are distorted. In this place lies a Room that grants visitors' innermost desire. Unfortunately, Stalker is famous for being the film that took its director's life. Since it was shot in toxic locations, many members of the cast and crew, including Tarkovsky, died years later due to related health conditions.

Stalker has plenty of its director's typical daunting surrealism and glacially-paced scenes, but its clearly defined characters and entertaining sci-fi world-building make it a lot more inviting for those not used to Tarkovsky's style. Despite the myriad of complications present during pre-production, shooting, and even years after its release (or perhaps even more so because of them), Stalker is regarded by many as its director's magnum opus.

Stalker Release Date May 25, 1979 Director Andrei Tarkovsky Cast Alexander Kaidanovsky Runtime 162 minutes

Watch on Max

5 'Solaris' (1972)

Starring: Donatas Banionis, Natalya Bondarchuk, Anatoliy Solonitsyn

Based on Polish writer Stanisław Lem's seminal sci-fi novel of the same title, Solaris is often rumored to have been Tarkovsky's response to Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey, which he reportedly hated. In it, a psychologist is sent to a space station orbiting a distant planet to investigate what caused the crew to lose their minds.

One of the best Russian-language movies of all time, Solaris is perhaps Tarkovsky's most profoundly philosophical and existentialist picture, exploring how crucial human connections are to self-identity. Despite this thematic complexity and a generally slow pace (including a nearly 5-minute-long sequence of a car driving down a highway), this is easily Tarkovsky's most accessible sci-fi film, thanks to its elaborate spaceship sets, straightforward sense of conflict, and one of the most impactful endings of Tarkovsky's whole body of work.

Solaris (1972) Release Date May 13, 1972 Director Andrei Tarkovsky Cast Donatas Banionis , Natalya Bondarchuk , Jüri Järvet , Vladislav Dvorzhetskiy Runtime 166 minutes

Buy on Criterion

4 'Ivan's Childhood' (1962)

Starring: Nikolay Burlyaev, Valentin Zubkov, Evgeniy Zharikov

Tarkovsky's take on the WWII movie subgenre, Ivan's Childhood was Tarkovsky's first commercial film, and it's a fascinating glimpse of what would make him such a special filmmaker later on. In it, a Soviet orphan strikes a friendship with three sympathetic Soviet officers during WWII, while working as a scout behind German lines.

"At just under 100 minutes in runtime and with a much more uncomplicated story than most of Tarkovsky's films, this is the perfect place for newcomers to begin."

The film is definitely a slow-burn, and it has some of the complicated symbolism that Tarkovsky fans know and love. It's a tremendous debut with lots of the elements that make its director so instantly recognizable, but at just under 100 minutes in runtime and with a much more uncomplicated story than most of Tarkovsky's films, this is the perfect place for newcomers to begin.

Watch on Criterion

3 'There Will Be No Leave Today' (1959)

Starring: Oleg Borisov, Aleksey Alekseev, Pyotr Lyubeshkin

There Will Be No Leave Today is about a group of soldiers undertaking the dangerous task of removing a stockpile of WWII bombshells discovered during roadworks under the ground of a small village. Clocking in at 45 minutes, it was technically Tarkovsky's first feature. It was his second student film, co-directed with Aleksandr Gordon while they were studying at the State Institute of Cinematography (VGIK).

It's undeniably an above-average student movie with lots of strengths...

Simple, short, and with pretty much none of the complex surrealism that would go on to characterize Tarkovsky's later work, There Will Be No Leave Today is a pretty easy movie to get through. There's just the detail that it's also noteworthily unremarkable, typically being considered its director's weakest work. It's undeniably an above-average student movie with lots of strengths, but mostly recommendable only to dedicated Tarkovsky fans.

There Will Be No Leave Today is currently unavailable to buy or stream.

2 'Voyage in Time' (1983)

Starring: Andrei Tarkovsky, Tonino Guerra, Lora Jabloskina

Shot during the making of Nostalghia, Voyage in Time is a documentary that follows Tarkovsky and his screenwriter Tonino Guerra as they travel all across Italy scouting locations. This is an insightful look at the auteur's view of his own art, his life philosophy, and his unique way of seeing the world.

It's not one of the best documentaries of all time by any means, but Voyage in Time is charming, easy to follow, and a wonderful companion piece to not just Nostalghia, but Tarkovsky's whole filmography. It's as poetically filmed and structured as the art of its subject, and an ideal watch for those that want a window into this marvelous artist's mind and soul.

Buy on eBay

1 'The Steamroller and the Violin' (1961)

Starring: Igor Fomchenko, Vladimir Zamanskiy, Natalya Arkhangelskaya

The Steamroller and the Violin is about a young boy who practices violin everyday to satisfy his parents. One day, his routine is upset when he meets and befriends Sergei, a man who works on a steamroller in their upscale Moscow neighborhood. It was Tarkovsky's diploma film at the VGIK, and although it's starkly different from his commercial movies, it's every bit as enchanting as any of them.

"This film is such a breeze to get through that it's surprising that it was directed by one of cinema's most daunting filmmakers."

Straightforward, emotionally profound yet simple, and only 46 minutes long, this film is such a breeze to get through that it's surprising that it was directed by one of cinema's most daunting filmmakers. For anyone looking to get into Tarkovsky's style through a cute little gem rather than through a more nuanced arthouse drama, The Steamroller and the Violin is perfect.

Watch on Criterion

