Though his earliest directorial credits were for music videos in the 1990s, Andrew Dominik didn’t release his first feature film until 2000. Since then, his filmography has been defined by a quality-over-quantity approach, and he’s shown himself unafraid to take breaks of five to six years between films. As such, in the last quarter of the century, he’s directed six feature-length movies, including four feature films and two documentaries.

Those half-dozen releases are all worth considering and ranking below – yes, even the documentaries, because they’re particularly cinematic and unconventional, in various ways. These films are often inspired by the likes of real people – or literally about real people, in the case of his documentaries – and tend to get dark and confronting, owing to the subject matter Dominik explores and the uncompromising way he explores it. What is harder to rank here is his work on the show Mindhunter (he directed two episodes for the second season in 2019), so they won’t be taken into consideration here.

6 'Chopper' (2000)

Starring: Eric Bana, Vince Colosimo, Simon Lyndon

Image via Mushroom Pictures

Chopper was Andrew Dominik’s first feature film, and is understandably a little rough around the edges as a result. Still, you could argue that such roughness serves the film more than it hinders it, owing to the fact that the central figure whose life is depicted in Chopper can be described, rather charitably, as a rough man. Eric Bana stars as the real-life Mark Read, who often went by the name Chopper, with the 2000 film bearing his (nick)name showing, in uncompromising detail, his chaotic life of crime with all the debauchery, drug use, and violence that came with it.

It's something of an unusual take on the gangster movie, owing to its Australian roots, its very dark sense of humor, and its willingness to be graphic and oftentimes intense, pulling few – if any – punches. It’s a relentless watch and not necessarily a fun one at all times, but its efforts to make the crime genre feel particularly dark and gritty don’t go unnoticed. Dominik would go on to do bigger and better things, but this was an early indication of his directorial talents, not to mention, Chopper also featured an impressively transformative and arguably star-making role by Bana.

Chopper (2000) Release Date April 11, 2001 Director Andrew Dominik Cast Eric Bana , Vince Colosimo , Simon Lyndon , David Field , Dan Wyllie , Bill Young , Kate Beahan , Gary Waddell Runtime 94 Minutes

Watch on Peacock

5 'This Much I Know to Be True' (2022)

Featuring: Nick Cave, Warren Ellis, Marianne Faithfull

Close

Nick Cave and his long-time collaborator Warren Ellis (both of whom are members of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds) have been associated with Andrew Dominik for a while. The pair composed music for two of Dominik’s feature films, and both of Dominik’s feature-length music documentaries to date have been about Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, though with a focus on the band’s frontman. This Much I Know to Be True is the second of these documentaries, and is easy to recommend to fans of Cave and his band, and might be of potential interest to those who aren’t necessarily.

It follows Cave in 2021, a couple of years on from the release of 2019’s Ghosteen, but during a period where much live music was put on hold because of the pandemic. It’s therefore a very intimate and small-scale watch, containing the kind of music and performances you might expect out of a concert movie, but deliberately not the grandeur or spectacle. Still, Dominik and others behind the camera do ensure This Much I Know to Be True does look beautiful, and the music impresses just as much as the interviews between the songs, with Cave reflecting, quite openly, on the struggles he’d faced over the previous few years.

Rent on Amazon

4 'Killing Them Softly' (2012)

Starring: Brad Pitt, James Gandolfini, Ray Liotta

Image via The Weinstein Company

A great crime movie that has a cast filled with actors who’ve continually crushed gangster roles, Killing Them Softly is a movie that wasn’t released to a huge amount of acclaim or popularity (despite Brad Pitt being at its center), but its reputation has grown in time. It’s representative of the mobster genre at its most cynical, though, like Chopper, it’s not lacking in dark comedy for those who like their humor particularly downbeat or grim.

Killing Them Softly is about the aftermath of a robbery, where three small-timers stole money from people they really shouldn’t have messed with, throwing an entire underground group/ecosystem of criminals into chaos. Pitt’s character is the ruthless enforcer who steps in to solve the whole issue by any means necessary, with numerous other great actors like Ray Liotta, James Gandolfini, Richard Jenkins, and Sam Shepard showing up in smaller roles. It’s a downer of a film, but it’s nevertheless got energy and an unmistakable style; all qualities that differentiate it from other great crime/gangster movies.

Rent on Amazon

3 'Blonde' (2022)

Starring: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale

Image via Netflix

It’s difficult to talk about Blonde in any capacity, owing to how controversial it was, let alone suggest that it was actually a great film and might've been misunderstood by some. Detractors aren’t wrong to point out how miserable and grueling it is to watch, and how nightmarish its depiction of Marilyn Monroe’s life is. It’s a film that’s long, brutal, and uncompromising in displaying Hollywood as a place where morality goes to die; a film about a system latching on to, chewing up, and then spitting out a beautiful, good-hearted, and full-of-life young woman, with things ending in tragedy for her.

That does very much feel like the point of Blonde. It’s supposed to make you feel bad and question what Hollywood did to people like Monroe, and what certain figures or groups of people might still do to the young and vulnerable today. Criticism of Blonde is possible, but it still deserves a little more nuance. There’s a sense of people flying into rage about it, and at least some of those feelings are intended; Dominik wants anger, to some extent. The nuance comes in the form of discussing whether it was appropriate to use a real-life figure to expose these things about America’s film industry, but there is still respect towards Monroe in parts of the film, and it is, by and large, a sympathetic portrayal. It’s not a conventional biopic, and some of the anger is understandable. But visually, stylistically, music-wise… Blonde often stuns, and Ana de Armas is fantastic as Monroe (if there’s anything approaching a consensus about Blonde, it’s at least that she was good in the central role).

Watch on Netflix

2 'One More Time with Feeling' (2016)

Featuring: Nick Cave, Warren Ellis, Jim Sclavunos