Viewers will be treated to an inside look at Cave and Ellis's creative process behind their two latest albums.

Fans of Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will be given the opportunity to dive behind the musician’s works and see what goes into creating the incredible songs that the duo are known for. Deadline reports that filmmaker Andrew Dominik, will be spearheading the project titled, This Much I Know To Be True, which will act as a connecting work to 2016’s music documentary, One More Time With Feeling. A heartbreaking work of art, One More Time With Feeling followed Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds as they recorded their sixteenth studio album, Skeleton Tree, during which Cave’s 15-year-old son Arthur passed away. The film documented the grief surrounding the sudden and unexpected death and how that shaped the rest of the album’s creation.

This Much I Know To Be True will put its focus on Cave and Ellis’s creative process and center around the duo’s last two studio albums, Ghosteen (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds) and Carnage (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis). Featured in the documentary will be Cave’s journey creating The Red Hand Files - a website formed by Cave that allows fans to write in with questions for the musical artist to answer. Questions range from inquiries about Cave’s puppy or what his favorite poem is to heavier subjects like how to handle grief. Viewers will also get to check out Cave’s visual art studio where he is currently staying busy sculpting a series based on the life of the Devil.

Eying a late 2022 release to coincide with Cave and Ellis’s debut U.S. tour, the film will take audiences to the pair’s premiere showings of the albums across London and Brighton. We will also hear from Grammy nominated artist, Marianne Faithfull, with whom Cave has shared multiple collaborations with.

While in production for This Much I Know To Be True, Dominik has also been hard at work writing and directing Blonde, a biopic on Marilyn Monroe based on the 2000 Joyce Carol Oates novel by the same name. Cave and Ellis are creating the music for the Ana de Armas starring feature which is slated to debut on Netflix at some point in 2022. The filmmaking trio has previously worked together on the gunslinging outlaw movie, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, which starred Brad Pitt and Casey Affleck.

Aside from his work penning music, Cave has also found success writing scripts. Cave wrote Lawless which starred Shia LaBeouf, Tom Hardy, and Gary Oldman as well as The Proposition which starred Guy Pearce.

This Much I Know to be True is bound to be a cinematically brilliant film as its director of photography is Oscar-nominated Robbie Ryan, who worked on films including The Favourite, Marriage Story, and C’mon C’mon. Amy James and Isaac Hoff serve as producers alongside executive producers Charlie Gatsky Sinclair, Brian Message and Beth Clayton. The film’s editor is Matthew C. Hart with Chris Scott serving as the lighting designer. Bad Seed Ltd. Film produced with Uncommon Creative Studios.

