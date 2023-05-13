For cinephiles, the anticipation for Blonde, the 2022 biopic about Marilyn Monroe, was substantially high. Because of the previous track record of excellence from director Andrew Dominik. However, many were incredibly disappointed by the film. It was a major step backward for the director who once crafted one of the most elegant and profound post-modern Westerns. In 2007, when acclaimed directors such as Paul Thomas Anderson, Joel and Ethan Coen, and David Fincher were releasing some of their greatest artistic achievements, Dominik reinvigorated the Western genre with The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. In just his second feature film, the director vaulted into the great Western canon, with the likes of John Ford, Sergio Leone, and Clint Eastwood.

The Assassination of Jesse James centers around the relationship between Robert Ford (Casey Affleck) and the titular outlaw of Missouri (Brad Pitt) and his crew. Ford deeply idolizes James, which devolves into resentment. As the title indicates, Ford's envy leads to the demise of the outlaw. As expected due to the revelatory nature of the title, the film is more concerned with how one grows to hate the ones they love, and what the supposed love ultimately entails. The heart of Dominik's vision of James' assassination is the element of obsessive idolization. This film set in the late 19th century is more effective in exhibiting the toxicity that permeates a celebrity's life than Blonde, as its lack of nuance derailed the promising text.

The Casting and Innovative Cinematography of 'The Assassination of Jesse James'

First and foremost, the casting of Brad Pitt and Casey Affleck is brilliant and integral to the themes of Jesse James. Pitt is often labeled with the flattering description of a "character actor in a leading man's body," signifying the star's interest in playing more off-kilter and not solely relying on his matinée idol appearance. Like the character arc of Jesse James in this film, there is more, perhaps something sinister, that meets the eye with the notorious criminal who has captivated the public. Robert Ford felt disrespected and overlooked throughout life. Casey being overshadowed by his brother Ben Affleck serves him greatly in this role. This grants Jesse James a 21st-century spin on a timeless story archetype — a quality that has allowed the film to grow in age since its release 15 years ago.

Andrew Dominik's film is confrontational about the mythos of Western ideology with its audience. Revisionist Westerns, dominantly identified by Eastwood's deconstruction of the genre with Unforgiven, are expected to soberly unveil the truth behind the mystique of these stories. The Assassination of Jesse James upends the lore of Western Americana to a whole new level. The film consists of a post-modern visual language. Magnificently captured by iconic cinematographer Roger Deakins, the film feeds into the aesthetic awe of Western vistas but is soon quickly folded in on itself. From the perspective of Robert Ford, shots depicting Jesse James and his crew in a pivotal moment are blurred and create a foggy vision of the crime and mayhem started by the gang. In a flash, Ford and the audience's tempted romanticism of James are muddied. Throughout the film, Dominik appears to be commenting on the counterintuitive nature of pristine cinematography. This can be identified with the opening train heist. The shadowy figures that emerge in the train smoke look pleasing to the eye, and it raises the viewers' desire to witness the crime. Once the heist stars, the feeling is harrowing, and the true brutality of crime reveals itself.

The Perspective of Robert Ford's Desire for Notoriety

As previously stated, The Assassination of Jesse James thrives off of critically engaging with its audience and how they view folk heroes. The methodical pacing of the narrative challenges the viewer to meditate on the preconceived notions of the genre and the protagonist audiences have grown to admire. Dominik's framing of the perspective of Robert Ford is quite ingenious. He is designed to be relatable — garnering sympathy over insecurity, but this feeling slowly radiates into an unhealthy quest for notoriety. The film's richest dramatic device is the gradual separation between the audience and Ford. Early on, viewers are skeptical of the endearing, Robin Hood persona of Jesse James. He is shown to be paranoid and violent. Pitt's performance is effective in washing out any romanticism of his character and the time period in general. It is only until Ford is informed of the fraudulence of the myth-making surrounding James that he begins to despise his idol. Because he is inextricably fixated on the public limelight, Ford still lusts for what the outlaw has. He goes as far as to model his appearance after James and mirror his lifestyle. Watching him succumb to these dangerous temptations is heartbreaking — a credit to Dominik's direction, which is fully realized with the sobering depiction of the assassination of Jesse James.

The Deconstruction of Western Mythos and Modern Celebrity Culture

The section of the film following the titular assassination separates this from previous and future revisionist Westerns. Dominik evolves the narrative into a scathing critique of a celebrity-obsessed culture. His tight direction shows a methodical decay of Western romanticism for audiences, but not the audience within the film's world. The Assassination of Jesse James confirms that legend will always outlast the truth. The outlaw remains a lauded figure despite the film's deconstruction of the figure. The argument the film constructs is that, in the end, both James and Ford are not much different. They are two immoral outlaws. It just happens to be that one of them is blessed with favorable press. When Ford takes action into his own hands by slaying James, he imagines that he can receive the same laudatory fanfare as the outlaw. During a theater production performed by Robert and his brother, Charley (Sam Rockwell), which dramatizes the assassination, the two are antagonized. Despite being, on paper, a worthy outlaw, Robert Ford is a coward in the eyes of the public. Even if the viewers beyond the fourth wall can understand the hypocrisy at hand, this does not change the film world's fascination with legend-making.

The acclaimed films of 2007, such as There Will Be Blood, No Country for Old Men, and Zodiac, were all bleak depictions of the state of American society and what distressing world the future entails. The Assassination of Jesse James perfectly satisfies the cinematic sentiment of the time, and it serves as the proper Western of the 21st century. Andrew Dominik treated his audience as sophisticated, film-literate viewers who were already aware of the beats of revisionist Westerns, and yet, he managed to craft an emotionally resonant portrayal of a demystified new frontier. Most impressively, his film is prescient of a celebrity-obsessed culture that the public is forced to grapple with every day in the age of widespread digital communication and expression. Don't let Blonde fool anyone into thinking that Dominik does not have anything powerful to say about film language, American fables, and the unhealthy desire for fame.