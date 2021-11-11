Musical theater fans were excited to hear that Jonathan Larson’s (Rent) first off-broadway hit musical, tick, tick...BOOM! was being adapted for the screen, and now that we are ticking closer to the film’s release, the streaming service is finally giving us a peek. The film arrives on Netflix on November 12, but you can get a glimpse now in the new music video for the opening song, “30/90”. The short video shows us a singing and piano-playing Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man), who will star in the musical’s leading role as Jonathan Larson, backed by a band on a small Off-Broadway stage to a packed house.

Directed by Hamilton and In The Heights star and creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, tick, tick... BOOM! follows the semi-autobiographical story of up-and-coming playwright Jonathan Larson as his thirtieth birthday comes creeping over the horizon in 1990. In the film, Larson has been working on his debut musical for several years and hasn’t found his way into the industry yet. He keeps a day job at a diner and wonders if he will ever find the success that he is searching for. Surrounded by a supportive group of friends and colleagues, who are portrayed by a star-studded lineup including Alexandra Shipp (Jexi), Robin de Jesús (The Boys in the Band), Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical), Jordan Fisher (To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You), Bradley Whitford (The West Wing), and MJ Rodriguez (Pose), Larson finds his way from twenties to thirties and redefines what success means to him.

The original musical was performed as a solo piece by Larson himself on the Off-off-Broadway stages of the Second Stage Theater in Manhattan. The young composer would perform the piece under different titles over the years until he moved onto his next project, Rent. Rent was a huge success, but unfortunately, Larson would never see the fruits of his labor. He passed away at the young age of 35 on the day of Rent’s first Off-Broadway preview performance. Rent went on to become a Broadway sensation and tick, tick… BOOM! was brought back to the stages of Broadway with new adaptations over the following years, most recently in 2016. Many were touched by Larson’s musical legacy including Miranda, who saw Rent on his seventeenth birthday in 1997 which moved him to begin writing musicals of his very own.

Rent-heads that are unfamiliar with tick, tick… BOOM! will recognize a lot of the late playwright in Garfield’s take on the leading role (particularly his hair). They will also hear a little bit of Rent in the music for this show about getting older.

Whether you’re new to Larson and his songs or a longtime fan, tick, tick... BOOM! will be sure to warm your heart with a storyline that will resonate with many and songs that are bound to get stuck in your head. Check out the music video below and tune in to tick, tick… BOOM! when it blows up on Netflix on November 12.

